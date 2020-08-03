Full list of Minecraft games released till date

Minecraft is one of the most recognizable brands in gaming today. It has gone on to become the second-highest-selling video game of all-time, conceding first place to Tetris.

Due to its accessible nature, Minecraft has been able to attract new players to the game. However, there is more than just one Minecraft experience to be had across different platforms.

With the rise of mobile gaming and the platform becoming a legitimate platform for handheld gaming, a version of the game was released on Android and iOS devices as well.

However, Minecraft also has an AR-driven experience, and even a Story Mode. Here is a complete list of all Minecraft games across different platforms.

List of all Minecraft games across different platforms

1) Minecraft: Java Edition

Referred to as just "Minecraft", the original game has seen a lot of updates and is an entirely different beast than it was at launch. The game is available for download from the minecraft.net website.

2) Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Release Dates:

Windows 10: July 29, 2015

PlayStation 4: December 10, 2019

Xbox One: September 20, 2017

Nintendo Switch: June 21, 2018

Bedrock Edition refers to the multi-platform family of editions of the game. The game is simply referred to as "Minecraft" without no subtitle. The version of the game is available across PC as well as consoles.

3) Minecraft: Education Edition

Release Date: November 1, 2016

In addition to being an entertaining game, the game is also being used as a tool for education to help encourage creativity in students. A lot of schools in the US are using Education Edition to teach kids a number of subjects such as history, math and language arts.

4) Minecraft: Story Mode

Release Date: October 13 2015

Developed by Telltale Games, the developers behind the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and The Wolf Among Us games, also developed a Story Mode for Minecraft.

Consisting of five episodes plus three additional downloadable episodes, the standalone game was a narrative-based, player-choice driven experience.

5) Minecraft: Dungeons

Release Date: May 26, 2020

One of the unique entries in the franchise, this games sees Minecraft as a dungeon crawler experience, and one that is well-polished and can provide countless hours of entertainment.

6) Minecraft: Earth

Release Date: July 16 2019 (Closed Beta)

Earth is an AR-driven experience, akin to the incredibly popular Pokemon Go. The game is available for Android and iOS devices and utilizes the mobile phone's camera to bring the game experience to real life.

7) Minecraft Classic

A browser remake of the original game was developed to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game. Classic recreates the game as it was in 2009, including the bugs present in the 2009 version of Minecraft.