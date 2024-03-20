G2 Esports at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Roster, expectations, and more

After defeating FaZe 2-0, G2, one of the top Counter-Strike 2 organizations in Europe, qualified for the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024. They defeated Into The Breach in a best-of-one match to get a winning start to their PGL Major Copenhagen qualifying. They then triumphed over formidable opponents like Eternal Fire and FaZe throughout the qualification tournament.

Following a convincing win over FaZe in the third game, the EU organization became one of the first European teams to earn a spot in the first big CS2 event of the year.

All things considered, this team is on track to restore their dynasty by dominating the Counter-Strike 2 competitive scene in 2024, having qualified for the inaugural CS2 Major. These accomplishments show their exceptional talent, improved teamwork, and perseverance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

G2's team history

KennyS, is one of the best snipers of all time in Counter-Strike. (Image via Liquipedia )

Gamers2 was the previous name of the European esports organization, which was changed to G2 in 2016, after which they began participating in various esports competitions. After obtaining the former ESC Gaming team, which included Innocent, SZPERO, Mouz, Ellen, and MINISE as the fifth member, they joined the CS competitive scene.

This Counter-Strike lineup had a rough beginning shortly after they were formed. Still, they got better with the inclusion of KennyS, one of the greatest snipers ever, and the team went on to earn unmatched notoriety. This marked the beginning of the team's glory.

The EU organization was under the spotlight throughout the golden age for a considerable amount of time, but from 2017 to 2021, they could not make it into any significant competition. Fans, nevertheless, continued to support their preferred EU team.

G2’s current roster and their achievements

m0NESY, is the current AWPer for G2 (Image via Liquipedia)

The players on the current roster are eclectic and have shown their abilities all season long. Even with multiple player changes, the team has never failed to win over the supporters.

The following players are part of the Counter-Strike 2 roster as of right now:

Nemanja “ huNter ” Kovač (Role: Rifler)

” Kovač (Role: Rifler) Nikola “ Niko ” Kovač ( Role: Rifler)

” Kovač ( Role: Rifler) IIya “ m0NSEY ” Osipov (Role: AWPer)

” Osipov (Role: AWPer) Rasmus “ Hooxi ” Nielsen ( Role: Rifler/IGL)

” Nielsen ( Role: Rifler/IGL) Nemanja “nexa” Isaković (Role: Rifler)

By remaining more consistent than their rivals, the org has often shown their strength in several important competitions. In addition to competing in local competitions, they have dominated global contests. These performances under Hooxi's IGL(ing) demonstrate the squad's adaptability and compatibility to compete in any elite competition, regardless of their location.

The EU organization has achieved some notable accomplishments during their participation in this competitive Counter-Strike scene:

Game Plan Pro League - 1st place (2015)

1st place (2015) Esports Championship Series Season 1 - 1st Place (2016)

1st Place (2016) DreamHack Open Tours - 1st Place (2017)

1st Place (2017) ESL Pro League Season 5 - 1st Place (2017)

1st Place (2017) DreamHack Masters Malmo - 1st Place ( 2017)

1st Place ( 2017) Good Game League - 1st Place (2019)

1st Place (2019) Champions Cup Finals - 1st Place (2019)

1st Place (2019) Blast Premier: World Final 2022 - 1st Place (2022)

1st Place (2022) Intel Extreme Masters Katowice - 1st Place (2023)

1st Place (2023) Intel Extreme Masters Cologne - 1st Place (2023)

1st Place (2023) PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: European RMR A (2024)

Expectations for G2’s at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024

Expand Tweet

With their current form, G2 demonstrates incredible talent and enormous potential to win the forthcoming PGL Major Copenhagen. In addition, the company has taken a step toward restoring their lost legacy, learning from failures, and exhibiting individual capability to capture first place ultimately.

G2's supremacy in high-profile matches and their honed coordination will be essential to defeating other formidable teams in PGL Major Copenhagen. The way they have executed bomb sites and reclaim operations has made supporters of the EU powerhouse smile again.

After their impressive three-game winning streak in the European RMR A, G2's fanbase has great expectations for them to win another Cs major, and the odds are somewhat in their favor.

