G2 Esports vs. Rogue League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on the second day of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split will be between G2 Esports and Rogue. This match is definitely going to be quite interesting as it is simply a revenge match for Rogue.

Back during the Spring Split, G2 Esports wiped Rogue 3-0 in the finals in order to grab the trophy. It was quite a one-sided game, and despite all the efforts, Rogue ended up always falling short.

However, quite a while has passed since that game. As of now, Rogue is definitely a lot more prepared when compared to G2 Esports. The former had the opportunity to spend more time understanding the meta than the latter, which might play a decisive role in the match.

Preview of G2 Esports vs. Rogue at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

G2 Esports had a brilliant run during the lower bracket stage of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split as well as a major portion of MSI 2022. The members of the team simply worked well together, and they defeated even the strongest of opponents at MSI 2022 with ease.

Unfortunately, their form dropped, and G2 Esports ended up losing games. However, one thing for sure is that Flakked and Targamas gained a lot of experience, and G2 Esports as a whole was able to grow significantly during both the wins and the losses.

Unfortunately, with regard to MSI 2022, this team did not get as many chances to scrim in the brand new patch as compared to other teams.

Rogue, on the other hand, is a team that ended up performing exactly the way that everyone thought they would during the Spring Split. The team performed brilliantly during the regular season but fell short when it mattered.

Even then, the addition of Malrang did lead to one major improvement within Rogue. Back in 2021, Rogue had a habit of throwing games from advantageous positions beyond the 20-minute mark.

In 2022, on the other hand, this habit is more or less gone, and the team is a lot more adept at closing out games with ease. Even then, Rogue's weakness in best-of-five games is still an issue, and it might come to haunt the team again during the LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs.

Regardless, the regular season comprises best-of-one games, and Rogue, as of now, is in a better spot when compared to G2 Esports. The former got to rest well after the Spring Split and has a deeper understanding of the champion meta in the current patches.

So Rogue should win this match quite comfortably.

Head-to-head

Rogue and G2 Esports have clashed against each other a total of 17 times in League of Legends' LEC in the past. Out of those games, 14 results went in favor of G2 Esports, while only 3 favored Rogue.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports faced Astralis at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and grabbed an easy victory.

Rogue, on the other hand, faced Fnatic on the same day and lost that match.

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split roster

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

G2 Esports

Broken Blade

Jankos

Caps

Flakked

Targamas

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs. Rogue will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on June 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM PT/8:00 PM BST.

