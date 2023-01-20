G2 Esports vs Team EXCEL League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The opening game of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be an intense clash between G2 Esports and Team EXCEL. This is a game that might become quite exciting on account of all the roster changes that took place this year.

After one really surprising change and two fairly obvious ones, G2 Esports have more or less fielded a superteam once again. Team EXCEL, on the other hand, has fielded a well-balanced team that offers both stability as well as consistency.

As a result, there's certainly a lot that can happen in this game and the victory could go either way. Besides that, considering that the Splits have been shortened, a win or loss here could have a major impact on how the final standings shape up for the remainder of the season.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Team EXCEL at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

G2 Esports made some major changes to their roster for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The organization parted ways with Jankos, who left the team with some really good memories and achievements that no other European team has ever come close to fulfilling.

Apart from that, G2 Esports let go of Flakked and Targamas, who came under a lot of fire during the League of Legends LEC 2022 season on account of poor performances. In their place, the team signed Yike, Hans sama, and Mikyx for the jungler, ADC, and support roles respectively.

This new team has plenty of potential and is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe right now, despite the fact that Yike is a rookie. In fact, several teams who didn't have a jungler attempted to acquire Yike during the off-season. Furthermore, Hans sama and Mikyx are arguably two of the best players in the world, making G2 Esports' botlane as secure as it can be for now.

As for Team EXCEL, there is no doubt that this team has done some really good work in terms of assembling a roster. The addition of Odoamne will likely pay massive dividends as he's arguably one of the most consistent and reliable toplaners in Europe.

Vetheo is obviously a top choice in the midlane as he is often regarded as the best young mid player in the LEC right now. Lastly, the botlane of Patrik and Targamas might also end up becoming one of the best in the league as long as EXCEL is able to provide resources for it.

In any case, when it comes to predictions, this choice is fairly difficult. However, simply based on player quality, G2 Esports will have a slight edge over Team EXCEL, and should be able to grab a hard-fought victory.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Team EXCEL have faced each other a total of 16 times in the past, with the former grabbing 13 victories over the latter's three.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports played against Dplus KIA in League of Legends Worlds 2022 and ended up losing that game in disastrous fashion.

Team EXCEL, on the other hand, played against Fnatic during LEC Summer Split 2022 and lost the game 3-2.

LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Yike

Caps

Hans sama

Mikyx

Team EXCEL

Odoamne

Xerxe

Vetheo

Patrik

Targamas

Livestream details

The upcoming G2 Esports vs Team EXCEL match will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on January 21, 2023 at 6:00 pm CET/10:30 pm IST.

