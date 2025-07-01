G2 vs Gen.G in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The first round of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage features G2 vs Gen.G on July 1, 2025. The matchup will be played in a best-of-five, fearless draft format. Notably, the victor will proceed to the upper bracket Round 2 to face the winner of the Anyone's Legend vs FlyQuest series. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the lower bracket.

Ad

This article explores G2 Esports and Gen.G's recent performances ahead of their MSI showdown on July 1, 2025.

G2 vs Gen.G in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Can G2 defy the odds?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For the past few years, G2 Esports has been the most dominant team from Europe and a consistent representative at international events, but things are not quite the same. With different names in the Jungle and Support roles, the team's overall performance this year has been shaky.

As G2 Esports started its MSI 2025 campaign from the Play-In stage (second LEC seed), the team was almost on the verge of not securing the Bracket Stage berth. After a hard-fought victory against Furia (3-2), G2 got obliterated against LPL's Bilibili Gaming (0-3). Afterward, the team faced GAM Esports in a do-or-die series.

Ad

Although G2 won the series 3-2, after squandering a 2-0 lead, the individual performances were extremely underwhelming. Renowned players such as BrokenBlade, Hans Sama, and SkewMond made several macro mistakes that made the series difficult.

If G2 does not improve team synergy and correct individual mistakes, the team will massively struggle against Gen.G.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gen.G, on the other hand, can be considered the best LoL Esports team in the world right now. The team went unbeaten throughout the first two rounds (18-0) of the LCK 2025 Regular Season, where all five players showed a great display of confidence and individual brilliance.

Gen.G players have a deep champion pool, are extremely versatile, and greatly adjust to the ever-changing LoL meta. Although the team has yet to play an official match in LoL patch 25.13, fans can expect a clean 3-0 sweep when it faces G2.

Ad

Prediction: Gen.G Esports 3 - 0 G2 Esports

G2 vs Gen.G: Head-to-head

The two international heavyweight teams have faced off a total of three times. Gen.G came out on top two times, while G2 won only once.

Previous results

G2 won its last series against GAM Esports 3-2 in the MSI 2025 Play-In Stage.

Meanwhile, Gen.G's previous match was against Hanwha Life Esports in the LCK Road to MSI, where the team won 3-2.

Ad

Also read: All English broadcast talent at League of Legends MSI 2025

Rosters

G2

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : SkewMond

: SkewMond Mid : Caps (MSI Winner 2019)

: Caps (MSI Winner 2019) ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Labrov

Gen.G

Top : Kiin (MSI Winner 2024)

: Kiin (MSI Winner 2024) Jungle : Canyon (MSI Winner 2024)

: Canyon (MSI Winner 2024) Mid : Chovy (MSI Winner 2024)

: Chovy (MSI Winner 2024) ADC : Ruler (MSI Winner 2023)

: Ruler (MSI Winner 2023) Support: Duro

How to watch G2 vs Gen.G in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Ad

Here are the starting times of the G2 vs Gen.G series:

PT : July 1, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 1, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 2, 2025, at 2 am

: July 2, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 2, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 2, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST: July 2, 2025, at 8 am

CST: July 2, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 2, 2025, at 9 am

To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.