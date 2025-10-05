Gaimin Gladiator files lawsuit against Dota 2 team: All you need to know

Gaimin Gladiators has shocked the entire Dota 2 community by filing a massive lawsuit against its former players. According to the reports, the organization is demanding $7.5 million CAD in damages, marking one of the biggest esports-related lawsuits ever. The issue is related to the team's recent withdrawal from The International 2025, which surprised many, as they are considered one of the best in the game.On that note, here's everything to know about the Gaimin Gladiators' Dota 2 roster situation.Everything you need to know about Gaimin Gladiators vs their Dota 2 roster controversyAs first reported by Richard Lewis, Gaimin Gladiators has officially filed a lawsuit in the Ontario court system against Quinn “Quinn” Callahan, Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard Christensen, Erik “tOfu” Engel, and Alimzhan “Watson” Islambekov. The claim seeks $7.5 million CAD after the team's dramatic withdrawal from The International 2025.According to the report, the lawsuit stems from a series of contractual breaches and sponsorship issues since 2024. Gaimin Gladiators' management reportedly attempted to resolve the matter internally by asking players to forgo part of their salary as a fine for missing multiple sponsor-related issues. One of the controversies involved Quinn's controversial remarks about Russia.Beyond that, the team allegedly failed to fulfill tens of social media deliverables, which affected the organization's relationship with its partners. After several warnings, the management has now pushed for legal relief against the players.The organization also gave an official statement to Richard Lewis, where they claimed that the dispute covers 18 months of unfulfilled deliverables along with “multiple instances of inappropriate communication.” They also alleged that the players cancelled their tournament preparation, threatened to underperform, and even attempted to compete independently despite being under a contract.That's everything you need to know about the lawsuit. The filing is now with the Ontario court system, and the players have yet to give a public statement regarding this situation.Read more articles here:Why is Helm of the Dominator the star of Dota 2 TI14What is Quartero's Curios? Mechanics, rewards, and more explainedDota 2 Heroes Tier List in Patch 7.39d (October 2025)The International 14 Grand Final Falcons vs XG highlights: Falcons reigns supreme!