Gaming community enraged over tournament officials banning competitive Apex Legends team for in-game toxicity

An eight-time Apex Predator player was recently banned along with his entire team from the 'Fate Legion' Apex Legends tournament on July 16, 2022, on the grounds of toxicity for "teabagging" his own teammates.
Apex Legends is one of the biggest battle-royale games as of 2022. With over a million players logging into the game every day, the game is currently at the end of its thirteenth season, called Saviors.
The competitive season of Apex Legends is also bigger than it has ever been with the conclusion of the Year 2 Championship of Apex Legends Global Series or ALGS, crowning team DarkZero as their Year 2 champions.
ALGS Year 2 championship's finale is not the end of the competitive scene of Apex Legends just yet, as online tournaments are held all the time. The gaming community recently shared their grievances over the disqualification of a competitive player from an online tournament over an in-game gesture of teabagging.
Apex Legends competitive team disqualified for player teabagging their own teammate
Dilly, who goes by @dillykami on Twitter, is an 8x Apex Predator rank player who plays the game competitively along with his team. In a recent online tournament hosted by Fate Legion (@FateLegion1 on Twitter), competitive player Dilly and his entire team Crazy Penguin got disqualified on the basis of toxicity for the former teabagging his own teammate.
Dilly was quick to post a video of the situation on Twitter that has garnered over 500k views in just 24 hours. It is a screen capture of the tournament's livestream and showcases the exact moment Dilly “teabags” the deathbox of a Pathfinder that belongs to his fellow teammate.
The moderator for the tournament quickly addressed the behavior, saying “that kind of stuff will not be tolerated." When esotic TTV, the player who got teabagged addressed it in the tournament's lobby, the moderator chose to shut down the lobby and stopped engaging in further debate.
The video sparked a conversation on Twitter with esports team such as Spacestation Gaming and content creator Macro voicing their concerns:
Dilly also revealed additional details soon after posting the initial video, claiming that disqualification regarding toxic behavior was not previously mentioned and that the rule was "made up" at the very moment:
Other community members also defended Dilly by bringing out examples of teabagging on other esports events and even in Apex Legends' official ALGS championship. Meanwhile, others questioned the credibility of Fate Legion as an esports organisation:
While an official statement is yet to be provided by Fate Legion or anyone associated with them, some users have decided to take a neutral take. Dilly also requested that everyone not harrass the moderators or any individual associated with Fate Legion:
The debate of what should be considered toxicity in online gaming could be considered subjective in nature. Competitive games do provide plentiful options to combat toxicity, such as reporting the use of foul language.
Games such as the likes of Rainbow Six Siege and Call of Duty have previously banned players for in-game indecency.
Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.