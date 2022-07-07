Apex Legends introduces ALGS Team Shop: Esports Cosmetics for TSM, NRG, 100 Thieves, and more

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Year 2 Championship is set to take place from July 7 to July 10, 2022. Players will witness the best Apex Legends teams from across five regions compete for a prize pool of $2 million. And it's not just that one team will be crowned the ALGS champion and grab the magnificent trophy.

To celebrate the Apex Legends Global Series Year 2 Championship, Respawn and EA have dedicated an exclusive ALGS Team Shop. The Apex community can support their favorite esports team from the likes of TSM, NRG, Cloud9, 100 Thieves, and many more by buying from the ALGS Team Shop.

Apex Legends releases ALGS Team Shop with exclusive esports cosmetics

The Apex Legends Global Series Team Shop will be available from July 5 till July 19, 2022. This in-game shop will feature esports team-branded epic universal banners and bundles that include legendary or epic skins for legends or weapons. The team-branded banners are one of a kind since they can be equipped with all legends.

The shop will feature bundles and branded banners for five teams, and players can buy the bundle for 2150 Apex Coins or just the banner for 500 Apex Coins. Featuring 10 teams, the shop will phase out the bundles weekly. A portion of the purchase will also be added to the prize pool.

The bundles available for July 5-12 (Week 1) are as follows:

TSM Bundle

A look at the TSM Bundle (Image via EA)

The TSM bundle features the legendary Clocktane Legendary skin for Octane (first released during the Grand Soirée Arcade Event), the epic Bronze Age R-301 weapon skin (launched during the Fight Night Event), and the TSM epic universal banner.

NRG Bundle

A look at the NRG Bundle (Image via EA)

The NRG bundle features the Dragon Chaser Legendary Rampage weapon skin (one of the four craftable legendary skins), the epic Gold Standard Rampart legendary skin (launched first during the Fight Night Event), and the NRG epic universal banner.

100 Thieves Bundle

A look at the 100 Thieves Bundle (Image via EA)

The 100 Thieves bundle includes the Legendary Burgundy Knight Pathfinder legendary skin (launched during the War Games Thematic event), the epic Rune Breaker Havoc weapon skin (launched during the Iron Crown Event), and the 100 Thieves epic universal banner.

Cloud9 Bundle

A look at the Cloud9 Bundle (Image via EA)

The Cloud9 Bundle features the legendary Dangerous Game R-99 weapon skin (launched during the Lost Treasure Collection Event), the epic Snake Charmer Mirage legend skin (launched during the Legendary Hunt event), and the Cloud9 epic universal legend banner.

Crazy Raccoon Bundle

A look at the Crazy Raccoon Bundle (Image via EA)

The Crazy Raccoon Bundle contains the legendary Dangerous Game Bloodhound legendary skin (launched during the Fight Night event), the epic Lethal Injection G7 Scout weapon skin (launched during the System Override event), and the Crazy Raccoon epic universal legend banner.

Forty esports teams are participating in the 2022 ALGS Championship, which kicks off today in Raleigh, North Carolina, and lasts until July 10.

Apex Legends is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

