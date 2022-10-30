Gen.G vs. DRX League of Legends Worlds 2022 Semi-final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second Semi-final game at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to be an all-LCK encounter between Gen.G and DRX. This game might not be as interesting as the first Semi-final, but there are a few things that fans will be excited to see.

DRX is a team that nobody expected to come this far. However, the squad has beaten the odds and managed to surprise everyone with their performances. Gen.G, on the other hand, is the LCK 2022 champion that many expected to crush their competition in the tournament; however, this squad has shown some signs of weakness.

The fight between a fan-favorite, Gen.G, and an underdog like DRX is something fans will love to watch any day of the week. This is because, during matches like these, gamers end up presenting some of the best League of Legends performances of their lifetimes, which is both thrilling and exciting to witness from the perspective of a fan. That said, here are some predictions before the big game.

Preview of Gen.G vs. DRX at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Semi-final

Predictions

Gen.G has had a pretty good run in the tournament so far at League of Legends Worlds 2022. The team obviously entered the event as a massive favorite; most fans expected them to enter the Semi-final undefeated.

However, Gen.G did suffer a few hiccups and had to struggle really hard in the Quarterfinal match against DWG KIA. There is no doubt that this squad is very different from the one that won the LCK 2022 Summer Split.

This might be due to the change of meta or due to the fact that the players have failed to adapt to the environment. In either case, Gen.G is definitely looking like a weaker team now compared to their state three months ago.

Even then, there is no doubt that the side has showcased admirable discipline in terms of their gameplay and has thwarted all forms of challenges that have come their way so far in the tournament. Chovy and Ruler, the two pillars for Gen.G, seem to be in good form and have made decisive plays that have granted the team wins in the most dire scenarios.

However, the Semi-final will be a more complicated challenge for Gen.G, as the DRX roster they are about to face is a completely different squad than what they faced during the LCK tournament. This DRX defeated the Worlds 2021 champions, EDG, in the Quarterfinals and the likes of Top Esports and Rogue in the Group Stage of League of Legends Worlds 2022.

This DRX team is very determined, and its players, like Deft and Zeka, are in the form of their lives. Therefore, it is safe to say that they will pose a massive challenge to Gen.G and might end up upsetting the team in the end.

Still, in terms of predictions, it is safe to say that Gen.G is a stronger squad on an overall level. Even if nothing spectacular happens, they should win the Semi-finals against DRX with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and DRX have faced each other a total of 24 times in the past, where the former has seen 14 victories and the latter 10.

Previous results

In their most recent match, Gen.G faced DWG KIA in the Quarterfinals of League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed a 3-2 victory. DRX, on the other hand, faced EDG and also ended up grabbing a 3-2 victory.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 rosters

Gen.G

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Ruler

Lehends

DRX

Kingen

Pyosik

Zeka

Deft

Beryl

Livestream details

Gen.G vs. DRX will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 30, 2022, at 4:00 pm CDT.

