Gen.G vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The fourth week of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split will feature Gen.G vs. Hanwha Life Esports (HLE). This matchup will be interesting for fans as the former is still unbeaten in the tournament. However, for the latter, this is a bittersweet event because of some controversies related to that team. Additionally, the stakes are high for HLE, as they must win most of their remaining games to successfully proceed to the Playoffs.

Ahead of the Gen.G vs. Hanwha Life Esports clash, let's look at both teams' recent results and gloss over other important statistics.

Preview of Gen.G vs. Hanwha Life Esports at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

Gen.G is an unstoppable force at the moment. Currently, they are 7-0 in this tournament and in first place. They are on the right track to winning the LCK for the third consecutive time, as Chovy and co. dominate the Summoner's Rift.

This team has already defeated the likes of T1, KT Rolster, and Dplus KIA. Hence, up against HLE, they will the favorites. One of the significant reasons behind that is the impeccable display of skill from their young ADC, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan. This gamer has the most MVPs (6) in this split so far.

However, it was the same scenario for T1 in the previous split, where they looked great throughout the season but failed to pass one last hurdle. Hence, Gen.G has to maintain their consistency in gameplay to win this tournament.

Hanwha Life Esports, on the other hand, is currently in a tricky situation. Their star jungler, Kim "Clid" Tae-min, was dropped from the roster in a match against Dplus KIA. He faced multiple allegations of misconduct after two fans accused him of sexual harassment on June 27. Subsequently, HLE called up their academy jungler, Jo "Grizzly" Seung-hoon. However, they lost the match 0-2.

It's still unsure if Clid is going to be back on HLE in their game against Gen.G, as there have been no official statements from this player or the LCK. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the team will not be at its peak in their upcoming match.

However, previous League of Legends Worlds winners, Hwang "Kingen" Seong-hoon, and Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo, can change the tide of this game entirely on their own.

In the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage, this battle is expected to be straightforward, where Gen.G should get a comfortable 2-0 win.

Head-to-head

Matchs between Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports are quite frequent in League of Legends' LCK, and the former has out on top 17 times so far. The latter has won six games.

Previous results

Gen.G their previous match against BRION won 2-0 in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split.

Hanwha Life Esports went 0-2 against Dplus KIA in their last match.

LCK Summer Split rosters

Gen.G

Top - Doran

Jungle - Peanut

Mid - Chovy

Bottom - Peyz

Support - Delight

Hanwha Life Esports

Top - Kingen

Jungle - Grizzly or Clid

Mid - Zeka

Bot - Viper

Support - Life

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split matchup between Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports will occur at 11:00 pm PST, July 1, 2023/ 11:30 am IST, July 2. It will be telecast live on LCK's official YouTube and Twitch streams.

