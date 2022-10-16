Gen.G vs RNG League of Legends Worlds 2022 Round Robin Stage 2: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match of the second round robin stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is a Group D clash between Gen.G and RNG. This game might be a fight for the top spot if RNG loses one game across the day.

RNG, up until this point, has been phenomenal and is looking like a team to beat. However, Gen. G has been very shaky despite the wins it has gathered during the first half of the round-robin stage.

However, RNG's players have recently fallen ill because of COVID-19 and will be forced to play in isolation. In such a scenario, Gen.G will get an advantage regarding player fitness, which might lead to a victory for the LCK champions.

Predictions of Gen.G vs RNG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Round Robin Stage 2

RNG's start at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has been quite exciting. The team improved massively from the small issues it had during the LPL 2022 Summer Split and showcased some top-tier gameplay.

One of the key things that RNG has demonstrated so far at Worlds 2022 has been extreme discipline. The team is relatively calm and does not panic even if a teamfight or two goes against it.

This is because players like Xiaohu, Gala, and Wei are in the form of their lives and make small plays now and then that ends up being the difference maker. When Gen.G and RNG faced each other in the first half of the round-robin stage, everyone expected the former to steamroll through the latter. The tables turned quite massively, and the former got steamrolled.

Gen.G is looking very shaky. Gen.G's loss against RNG demonstrated a few weaknesses within the team, such as the inability to have an impact after the laning phase and poor set up around objectives.

Only Ruler has been performing consistently for Gen.G at League of Legends Worlds 2022. However, the team will look good once Chovy and Peanut get back into the mix.

There is also a factor that Gen.G is more of a best-of-five team. The team performs better when it can adapt to the opponent is throwing over time. So it is understandable that Gen. G looks weak in the best-of-one games.

In either case, when it comes to predictions, this is a tough one for sure. Gen.G will look to hit back hard, but RNG will be willing to keep its top spot. However, the LPL giants are suffering a bit due to physical illness, which might impact the team's performance.

Therefore, Gen.G might be able to close the game, even if it might be a close one.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and RNG have faced each other a total of 3 times in the past, with the latter being victorious.

Previous results

Gen.G previously faced CTBC Flying Oyster at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed an easy victory.

RNG, on the other hand, faced 100 Thieves and also grabbed a dominant victory.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 rosters

Marc @Caedrel Thinking about it, finishing first seed in your group means your quarters options this year are:



EDG: World Champions

DK: World finalists last year + 2020 Champs

RNG / GenG - MSI Champions or LCK 1st seed



Actually who the fuck cares, Rogue is winning worlds anyway Thinking about it, finishing first seed in your group means your quarters options this year are:EDG: World ChampionsDK: World finalists last year + 2020 ChampsRNG / GenG - MSI Champions or LCK 1st seedActually who the fuck cares, Rogue is winning worlds anyway

RNG

Breathe

Wei

Xiaohu

Gala

Ming

Gen.G

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Ruler

Lehends

Livestream details

Gen.G vs RNG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 16, 2022, at 7:00 pm CDT.

Poll : Will Gen.G be able to take revenge from RNG? Yes No 0 votes