Genshin Impact 1.4 Windblume Festival: Floral Freefall mini-game guide

The Floral Freefall mini-game in Genshin Impact 1.4 update's Windblume Festival requires players to collect resources as they glide down from the sky.

The Floral Freefall mini-game allows up to two players to join the same game. However, there are a few eligibility criterias that players must fulfill before they can play the Floral Freefall mini-game in Genshin Impact 1.4. The criterias are:

The player must have a level 20 Adventure Rank.

The player must have completed the "Prology: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom" archon quest.

The player must have complete the Ode to Flower and Cloud quests.

Once these three eligibility criteria are met, players can participate in the Floral Freefall mini-game to earn Festive Tour Tickets.

The following is a detailed guide on how to earn rewards from the Floral Freefall mini-game in Genshin Impact 1.4.

Floral Freefall in Genshin Impact 1.4

The Floral Freefall mini-game in Genshin Impact 1.4 is based on collecting resources as the player's character glides down from a high altitude.

Although collecting resources is the prime focus of this mini-game, it is important for players to note that they need to be on the ground before the in-game timer runs out.

Collecting these resources while gliding down will reward players with event points. The higher the number of points that a player collects, the more rewards they will receive. The number of points each item provides in the Floral Freefall mini-game in Genshin Impact 1.4 are:

Fluorescent Flowerballs - 35

Honey-Petal Crowns - 200

Finish-Line Garland - 400

(Image via miHoYo)

Floral Freefall in Genshin Impact 1.4 also features four assorted quests for players to participate in. All of these locations feature three tiers of rewards that players can earn by simply collecting points in the mini-game.

Each quest, along with the rewards they feature are:

Falcon Coast

Tier 1 - Kaeya's Reward awarded at 1000 points - 30 Primogems and 100 Festive Tour Tickets;

Tier 2 - Fischl's Reward awarded at 2000 points - Two Hero's Wit and 100 Festive Tour Tickets;

Tier 3 - Amber's Reward awarded at 3000 points - 20,000 Mora.

Windrise

Tier 1 - Sucrose's Reward awarded at 1000 points - 30 Primogems and 100 Festive Tour Tickets;

Tier 2 - Klee's Reward awarded at 2000 points - Two Hero's Wit and 100 Festive Tour Tickets;

Tier 3 - Venti's Reward awarded at 3000 points - 20,000 Mora.

Brightcrown Canyon

Tier 1 - Noelle's Reward awarded at 1000 points - 30 Primogems and 100 Festive Tour Tickets;

Tier 2 - Albedo's Reward awarded at 2000 points - Two Hero's Wit and 100 Festive Tour Tickets;

Tier 3 - Jean's Reward awarded at 3000 points - 20,000 Mora.

Stormterror's Lair

Tier 1 - Barbara's Reward awarded at 1000 points - 30 Primogems and 100 Festive Tour Tickets;

Tier 2 - Diona's Reward awarded at 2000 points - Two Hero's Wit and 100 Festive Tour Tickets;

Tier 3 - Mona's Reward awarded at 3000 points - 20,000 Mora.

Collecting at least 2,000 points in every quest from the Floral Freefall mini-game in Genshin Impact 1.4 will allow players to claim 800 Festive Tour Tickets. These Festive Tour Tickets can be further used in the Event Shop to purchase various event-themed cosmetics and items.

