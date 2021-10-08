Genshin Impact 2.2 pre-installation date, time, and how to download

Genshin Impact recently announced a date for the version 2.2 pre-installation function. Players can use the pre-installation feature to download new resources ahead of time before it is released.

Version 2.2 will release a new character, multiple events that reward Primogems, and new enemies residing on a mysterious island. As a result, gamers can expect a hefty download file and some downtime due to server maintenance.

On October 8, an announcement was made via an in-game notification that details when and how to use the pre-installation function in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.2 update pre-installation release date and time revealed

Genshin Impact in-game notices announce that the pre-installation function will be available from October 11 at 11 AM (UTC +8) until the time before the version 2.2 update starts. The date mentioned is two days before the Genshin Impact 2.2 update maintenance that will be released on October 13.

The pre-installation function is accessible for PC and mobile platforms. Parts of the new resources and materials will be downloaded in advance, speeding up the download process and saving time after the maintenance update is completed.

It's worth noting that even after pre-installing the version 2.2 update, users won't be able to access the unreleased content. Instead, players will be able to continue playing Genshin Impact version 2.1 until October 13, when the version 2.2 update will be released on all platforms. After that, players can play the new version 2.2 without having to re-download the resource package files.

How to download and pre-install Genshin Impact 2.2 update on mobile

Genshin Impact players using mobile platforms will be unable to play the game while the resources are pre-installed. Thus, before starting the pre-installation procedure, they should finish their Original Resin or other challenges they want to complete first.

Method 1

Update new resources by going to the Paimon Menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Launch Genshin Impact in the player's respective device. Open the Paimon Menu by clicking on Paimon's icon in the top left corner. Go to 'Settings' and choose the 'Other' option at the bottom. Select the 'Pre-Install Now' button to start downloading the resource packages.

Method 2

Tap the 'Pre-Install Resource Package' to start the download (Image via Genshin Impact)

Launch Genshin Impact until the final loading screen. Select the cloud icon with the 'Pre-Install Resource Package' on the bottom left corner. The 2.2 updates will begin to download after selecting the pre-install resource package option.

Finally, Travelers with iOS smartphones must go to the App Store and tap 'Update' when the new version is available. At the same time, users on Android can start the game and follow the on-screen instructions or go to Google Play and hit 'Update.'

How to download and pre-install Genshin Impact 2.2 update on PC

Gamers on PC can still play Genshin Impact while the game resources are being pre-installed. However, pre-installation requires a certain amount of player network bandwidth, so it's advisable to make sure one has a strong network connection before starting.

Update Genshin Impact launcher (Image via Genshin Impact)

Open Genshin Impact Launcher and update it to the latest version. Then, select the 'Game Pre-Installation' button to the left of the 'Launch' button. After clicking the button, it will download the latest game resources.

Click on the 'Game Pre-Installation' button (Image via Genshin Impact)

When one uses the pre-installation function, Genshin Impact will spend less time upgrading resources the first time they enter a new version. Thus, allowing players to enjoy version 2.2 faster.

Edited by Shaheen Banu