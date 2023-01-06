Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream codes: How to redeem free primogems

The official livestream for Genshin Impact's update 3.4 has officially concluded. During the livestream, the developers showcased the upcoming banners, events, and all the quests to which players will have access in the upcoming update.

Along with that, three redeem codes were also provided that will reward players with 300 Primogems and other goodies. Therefore, the three codes, along with the different methods to redeem them, have been discussed in detail in this article.

It is important to remember that these codes expire around 12 hours after they are revealed. Therefore, by tomorrow this time, the codes will be invalid, which means players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Full details regarding redeem codes and ways to obtain the rewards in Genshin Impact

The three redeem codes revealed during the Genshin Impact update 3.4 livestream are:

1) NS8TUVJYR4UH (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

2) NSQTVCKYRMDM (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

3) LB8SDUJYQ4V9 (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

The rewards for each of these codes have been presented in brackets. The rewards are not that big, but these 300 Primogems will be valuable for free-to-play players who conserve the valuable items over several months. Obtaining 300 Primogems means around two wishes, which can be the difference in any banner.

Apart from that, these rewards are free, which means players should redeem them regardless. However, newer players might be confused about how to obtain the rewards.

As it happens, there are two different ways through which it can be done. One is the website method, and the other is called the in-game method. These methods to redeem the Genshin Impact update 3.4 livestream codes have been provided below.

Website Method

Step 1: Open the official Genshin Impact website and go to Redeem Codes

Official Genshin Impact website (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Input the necessary details and click Redeem

Type in the details and click Redeem (Image via HoYoverse)

In-Game Method

Step 1: Open the game and go to Settings

Click on Settings after opening the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Click on Account and hover to Redeem Now

Go to Redeem Now in the Account Section (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Paste the Code and click Exchange

Click on Exchange after pasting the code (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players perform either of the two methods, the rewards will be sent to their account via in-game e-mail. It is important to remember that Primogems will not be useable until and unless they are claimed.

Genshin Impact update 3.4 will bring the Lantern Rite event. This means the free Primogem count will be a lot higher compared to other patch updates. Alhaitham is coming to the game as a playable unit alongside Yaoyao. Apart from that, Xiao, Hu Tao, and Yelan are also getting rerun banners in version update 3.4.

Hence, there is a lot to go for in the upcoming update, and players can never have enough Primogems. Apart from the characters, the developers also showcased a skin for Ayaka, which needs to be bought from the store.

There will also be a Lisa skin that players can obtain for free. Overall, Genshin Impact update 3.4 will not disappoint in terms of content. It is understandable, considering it is the Chinese New Year, but HoYoverse has again proved that this festival is significant.

