Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine Radiant Spincrystal locations

Radiant Spincrystal is an item in Genshin Impact used to unlock soundtracks in the Serenitea Pot realm. These are usually the music that is played during exploration. There are a total of 107 Radiant Spincrystals in the game, 59 of which can be found in the overworld at random locations across all five nations, while the rest can be purchased weekly from the salesman in the Serenitea Pot.

Nine Radiant Spincrystals can be found in Fontaine alone. While some of them can be easily spotted while exploring the city, there are some that are located at places that travelers don't usually go to.

This Genshin Impact article will showcase the locations of all nine Radiant Spincrystals in Fontaine.

Genshin Impact: All nine Radiant Spincrystal locations in Fontaine

Location #1

First Radiant Spincrystal is in the Fountain of Lucine (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Radiant Spincrystal is located in the Fountain of Lucine. Teleport to the nearby waypoint and head straight. Look around the pool of water where NPCs throw Mora and make their wishes.

Location #2

The crystal is placed on top of the box (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next Spincrystal, go to the Aircraft station at the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. Genshin Impact players can find the Spincrystal placed on top of the box next to the Aircraft.

Location #3

This one is located underwater (Image via HoYoverse)

This Radiant Spincrystal is located underwater. Teleport to the waypoint in Elton Trench and head southwest. Genshin Impact players will find a sealed dome, which can only be unlocked by activating the relay at the entrance using pneumousia energy. Solve the puzzle and enter the dome. Inside it, there is a gramophone, and the Spincrystal is placed on top of it.

Location #4

This crystal is located at the peak of the mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

This Spincrystal is located at the peak of a mountain in the Elynas region. The best and fastest way to get there would be to teleport to the waypoint located on the top of another mountain at the center of Elynas and glide southwest.

Location #5

This one is located in the Merusea Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Merusea Village, then slightly turn left and head straight. Use the ladders to climb the housing platforms and look for a Melusine named Rufina. She is also featured in the image above, so use that for reference.

Her house is located right above the spot where Genshin Impact players meet Verenata for the "Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup..." World Quest.

The Radiant Spincrystal is placed at the window of Rufina's house as a decoration.

Location #6

Go to Court of Fontaine for the next Spincrystal (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southwest waypoint in the Court of Fontaine. Next, glide southeast toward the shop selling newspapers. The Radiant Spincrystal can be found in a small basket kept outside the shop.

Location #7

This one is located next to the Alchemy shop (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next one, teleport to the waypoint near the Adventurer's Guide in the Court of Fontaine. Go to the Alchemy shop. The Radiant Spincrystal can be found on top of the box nearby.

Location #8

Crystal is placed on the fountain (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two crystals located in the Annapausis underwater region on the west of the Court of Fontaine. Genshin Impact players can collect them only after completing The Narzissenkreuz Adventure World Quest.

One crystal is located on the fountain where travelers meet Princess Lyris' phantom during the quest.

Location #9

Go down the hole to enter the tunnel below the castle (Image via HoYoverse)

The final crystal can be found in the tunnel in the castle of Annapausis, which can be accessed through a hole below the giant water ball inside the hall. It can only be collected after completing The Narzissenkreuz Adventure World Quest.