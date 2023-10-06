Genshin Impact 4.1 Fountain of Lucine level limit, rewards, and total Hydro Sigil count

The Fountain of Lucine currently has a limit for how far a player can reach in terms of its levels in Genshin Impact 4.1. Future updates will allow gamers to get further. Travelers should know that the cap is Level 30 at the moment. To reach that goal, you must offer 900 Hydro Sigils to the Fountain of Lucine since each of its levels requires 30 Hydro Sigils. Getting more of that currency will be useful in later patches when the level cap is increased.

The Fountain of Lucine's rewards follow a set pattern, depending on the end digit. For example, Levels 4, 14, and 24 all offer different types of Midlander Billets. A complete list of all rewards will be provided later in this guide. Let's start with the current level limit that you can reach.

Current level limit to the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact 4.1

This is the Fountain of Lucine that some players have reached the level cap on (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact 4.1, Travelers are only allowed to reach Level 30 out of 50. By comparison, the previous Version Update only allowed players to get as far as Level 20. It is already known that the next patch will feature more locations on the world map to visit, meaning another expansion of the Fountain of Lucine can happen then.

Rewards and Hydro Sigil count in Genshin Impact 4.1

This is the tutorial for the Offerings to the Fountain of Lucine, as of Genshin Impact 4.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

To avoid redundancy, know that every level in the Fountaine of Lucine awards players 200 Adventure Exp, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,000 Mora. Additionally, each level offers one more bonus. Here is the unique reward for each level up to 10:

Level 1: 1x Fragile Resin

1x Fragile Resin Level 2: 2x Acquaint Fate

2x Acquaint Fate Level 3: 2x Philosophies of Equity

2x Philosophies of Equity Level 4: 1x Midlander Sword Billet

1x Midlander Sword Billet Level 5: 1x Crown of Insight

1x Crown of Insight Level 6: 2x Philosophies of Justice

2x Philosophies of Justice Level 7: 2x Acquaint Fates

2x Acquaint Fates Level 8: 1x Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key

1x Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key Level 9: 2x Philosophies of Order

2x Philosophies of Order Level 10: 2x Intertwined Fate

Similarly, here are the unique rewards for levels 11 to 20:

Level 11: 1x Fragile Resin

1x Fragile Resin Level 12: 2x Acquaint Fate

2x Acquaint Fate Level 13: 2x Philosophies of Equity

2x Philosophies of Equity Level 14: 1x Midlander Claymore Billet

1x Midlander Claymore Billet Level 15: 1x Crown of Insight

1x Crown of Insight Level 16: 2x Philosophies of Justice

2x Philosophies of Justice Level 17: 2x Acquaint Fates

2x Acquaint Fates Level 18: 1x Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key

1x Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key Level 19: 2x Philosophies of Order

2x Philosophies of Order Level 20: 2x Intertwined Fate

The only thing different here from the previous ten levels is Level 14, which gives a different Midlander Billet. Otherwise, everything else is the same.

This is where you can find the Fountain of Lucine (image via HoYoverse)

This pattern continues for Fountain of Lucine's levels 21 to 30, which is the current cap in Genshin Impact 4.1:

Level 21: 1x Fragile Resin

1x Fragile Resin Level 22: 2x Acquaint Fate

2x Acquaint Fate Level 23: 2x Philosophies of Equity

2x Philosophies of Equity Level 24: 1x Midlander Polearm Billet

1x Midlander Polearm Billet Level 25: 1x Crown of Insight

1x Crown of Insight Level 26: 2x Philosophies of Justice

2x Philosophies of Justice Level 27: 2x Acquaint Fates

2x Acquaint Fates Level 28: 1x Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key

1x Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key Level 29: 2x Philosophies of Order

2x Philosophies of Order Level 30: 2x Intertwined Fate

It is worth noting that Levels 31 to 35 are visible but unreachable in Genshin Impact 4.1:

Level 31: 1x Fragile Resin

1x Fragile Resin Level 32: 2x Acquaint Fate

2x Acquaint Fate Level 33: 2x Philosophies of Equity

2x Philosophies of Equity Level 34: 1x Midlander Catalyst Billet

1x Midlander Catalyst Billet Level 35: 1x Crown of Insight

As far as what is obtainable, Travelers can expect plenty of free pulls and other free loot. Here are the total rewards from Levels 1 to 30:

3x Fragile Resin

12x Acquaint Fate

6x Philosophies of Equity

1x Midlander Sword Billet

1x Midlander Claymore Billet

1x Midlander Polearm Billet

3x Crown of Insight

6x Philosophies of Justice

3x Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key

6x Intertwined Fate

6,000 Adventure EXP

300x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1,500,000 Mora

Remember, you can only use up to 900 Hydro Sigils in Genshin Impact 4.1 in the Offerings to the Fountain of Lucine.