Genshin Impact 4.2 Teleport Waypoint locations and Domains

Genshin Impact 4.2 has been out for a few days, as players are back with the usual grind of chests, puzzles, World Quests, and more. With the addition of new locations and bosses, there is much to explore, especially regarding the Teleport Waypoints. These minor points of interest are usually prioritized when a player ventures into a new region.

There are 24 waypoints within the 4.2 area, two hidden behind World Quests. This article will briefly explain each location alongside the Domains.

All Teleport Waypoints and Domains in Genshin Impact 4.2

The following list includes 22 locations of the Teleport Waypoints in the new Genshin Impact 4.2 region, followed by two hidden ones.

Spawn on the Statue near the Marcotte Station and head north past the Loch Urania. From there, head east towards the waypoint between Loch Urania and Weeping Willow of the Lake. Head towards the Weeping Willow of the Lake towards the south, and you will find a waypoint. Head east of your map from the Weeping Willow of the Lake and find another waypoint atop a hill. On the coast north of Lumidouce Harbor. Lumindouce Harbor has one Teleport Waypoint. Head east from the Fountain of Lucine waypoint. Head east from the previous waypoint, past the mountain. From the eighth waypoint, take a right into the Foggy Forest Path. There are two waypoints until you come near the small dock. Spawn on the Statue in the Morte region and head southwest for the underwater waypoint. You can respawn on the same statue and head southeast for the Fort Charybdis coastal waypoint. Head south from the coastal waypoint onto the opposite side of the island. From the 12th waypoint, glide towards the river towards the southeast and dive underwater. From the underwater waypoint, head west and look for a cave entrance. Follow the path to the waypoint inside the cave. Spawn on the 12th waypoint and glide towards the Tower of Ipsissimus to your west. Even after the tower submerges, the waypoint should be attached to a balloon car. Spawn on the 12th waypoint again and glide towards the ruins atop the hill. From the 16th waypoint, glide west for a waypoint on top of a landmark. From the 17th waypoint, glide towards the northeast and dive underwater to find another waypoint. Respawn on the 16th waypoint and head slightly northeast past a Fatui camp. From the 19th waypoint, head slightly southeast towards the Skimmer point and look for a cave entrance. Follow the path for a waypoint underwater. Respawn on the 19th waypoint and keep heading north until you come across a ruin at the slope's edge.

A few satellite views of the map have been given below for a more precise idea. It is always a good idea to unlock the Statue of the Seven before exploring, be it Teleport Waypoints or simply chests and puzzles.

Fontaine map overworld view in Genshin Impact Interactive Map (Image via HoYoverse)

Fontaine map under the surface view in Genshin Impact Interactive Map (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the hidden waypoint near The Rusty Rudder, interact with the Cannon and talk with Permingeat. The answers to her questions are Three, Three, and Romaritime Flower. Operate the Cannon again to break the foot of the mountain in front. An Exquisite Chest and a Teleport Waypoint will be unlocked.

Hidden waypoint near The Rusty Rudder in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The second hidden waypoint can be found just before the Root of Erynnes, within "The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes" World Quest. A complete guide can be found in this article.

Lastly, Domains include only the "Shadow of Another World" Trounce Domain, accessible after completing the v4.2 Archon Quest.