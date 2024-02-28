Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream codes countdown

Genshin Impact has announced the livestream date and time for the upcoming version 4.5 Special Program. According to the official X post, it will premiere on the game's Twitch and YouTube channels on March 1, 2024, at 7 am (UTC-5). During the livestream, the officials will share details about the upcoming in-game content and development in version 4.5, including events, banners, and characters.

The Special Program will also drop some codes Travelers can redeem for free Primogem and other in-game rewards. This article will feature a countdown that shows the time left until the Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream is aired.

Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream and redemption codes countdown

Expand Tweet

According to the official X post by Genshin Impact, the Special Program for the new 4.5 version will be livestreamed on March 1, 2024, at 7 am (UTC-5) on the game's Twitch and YouTube channels. However, the exact livestream timings will be different for each player depending on their region, so here's a countdown that shows the exact time left until the program:

The officials will share redemption codes at different time stamps of the 4.5 livestream, so be sure not to miss it. Genshin Impact players can obtain the following rewards for redeeming them:

Primogems x300

Mora x50000

Mystic Enhancement x10

Hero's Wit x5

The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mailbox. Do keep in mind that the mails expire after 30 days, so do not leave the freebies for later.

How to redeem a code

There are three ways to redeem a code. The first option is to redeem them via in-game options.

Redeeming code via in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to redeem a code in the game:

Log in to the game.

Open the Paimon Menu and go to Settings.

Click on Redeem Now in the Account section.

Enter the valid code and click on Exchange.

The rewards will be sent to you via mail within 15 minutes.

Another option is to go to the game's official website.

Redeeming a code on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how to redeem a code on the game's website:

Head to the official website.

Log in using HoYoverse account info.

Select the correct server.

Enter the code and click on Redeem.

The third method to redeem a code is via the HoYoLAB app.

Redeeming a code on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the officials have shared the codes, Travelers can open the HoYoLAB app and redeem the codes with one click under the HoYo Guides section.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.