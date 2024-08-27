Genshin Impact 5.0 Archon quest unlock criteria, new rewards, total acts, and more

The release of the Genshin Impact 5.0 update brings a new and exciting chapter in the Archon Quest, along with the introduction of a new region. The continuation of the main story in this update will be divided into two Acts that will take players to the nation of Pyro: Natlan, where they will meet many new characters, explore the new land, and uncover its secrets while searching for their twin.

Players are eager to enjoy the new content and claim the rewards that come with it, but some requirements must first be met to enjoy the new content. We go over all the details of the Genshin Impact 5.0 Archon Quest.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.0 trailer teases lore revolving Abyssal Invasion ln Natlan

Genshin Impact 5.0: Archon Quest Chapter V, Act 1 and Act 2 Overview

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned, the Archon Quest for Genshin Impact 5.0 will be divided into two acts: Act I is "Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn" and Act II is "Black Stone Under a White Stone." Both will become permanently available as soon as the 5.0 update goes live.

To unlock Chapter V of the Archon Quest you must meet the following requirements:

Be at least Adventure Rank 40 or above.

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act VI "Bedtime Story" before you can go ahead and play the next chapter.

A Quick-Start feature will be also available in this patch, where players will be allowed to skip some of the previous Archon Quests and directly jump into the main quest of the current version. To be eligible to use the Quick-Start function, you must meet the following requirements:

Be at least Adventure Rank 28 or above.

Complete Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III "A New Star Approaches" before you can go ahead and play the next chapter.

Genshin Impact 5.0: Rewards for completing the Archon Quest Chapter V

A special reward will be given for completing the Archon Quest within a specific time (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from getting the general rewards for completing an Archon Quest in version 5.0, players will receive an additional reward of 500 Primogems for completing the Archon Quest "Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn." This special reward will only be available for a specific duration, which will be after the Version 5.0 update till October 8, 2024, at 14:59 (server time).

This special reward will be available for players in versions 5.0, 5.1, and 5.3, which implies that players can claim an additional reward of 500 Primogems x 500 for completing the main acts of the Archon Quest in these versions.

Check out some more articles on Genshin Impact:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!