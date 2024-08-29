Genshin Impact 5.1 Envisaged Echoes leaks show Zhongli and Keqing trails

Envisaged Echoes is a gameplay mode that's part of Genshin Impact's Imaginarium Theater. Launched in version 4.8 of the game, the Envisaged Echoes mode requires players to challenge a domain using only one specific character (from among a fixed lineup). Successfully challenging and clearing the domain rewards players with 'Echoes' that they can equip on characters.

Recent leaks by Flying Flame suggest Keqing and Zhongli as the next two characters to be added to the Envisaged Echoes character pool. Leaked images of their Echoes have also surfaced, which will supposedly be available to players in version 5.1 of Genshin Impact.

This article looks at the new Echoes that players may be able to equip on Zhongli and Keqing in the upcoming 5.1 patch, as per leaks.

Note: The content of this article is based on leaks, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Trending

Genshin Impact Envisaged Echoes leaks: Zhongli and Keqing's character trails

Posts from the genshin_impact_leaks community on Reddit Expand Post

Recent leaks have revealed that Keqing and Zhongli's Echo cosmetics will be available after Envisaged Echoes refreshes in version 5.1 of Genshin Impact. Once the 5.1 patch goes live, players will supposedly be able to challenge Keqing's and Zhongli's domains to obtain these Echoes as rewards.

Echoes in Genshin Impact are newly introduced cosmetic items that can be equipped with characters. They essentially function as trails when the characters are walking or running. From the leaked images, we can see that Keqing's character trail has purple flowers, while Zhongli's has the Liyue Seal Script.

Character pools are supposed to refresh each season (Image via HoYoverse)

So far, the character lineup for Envisaged Echoes has included: Jean, Qiqi, Diluc, Ningguang, and Kirara. This roster is supposed to be updated with every new season of Envisaged Echoes, which backs up the leaks about Zhongli and Keqing's appearance in Envisaged Echoes in version 5.1.

Envisaged Echoes: Gameplay

You need Keys of Echoes to challenge Envisaged Echoes domains (Image via HoYoverse)

To challenge a specific character domain in Envisaged Echoes, you need two Keys of Echoes. These Keys can be obtained by clearing at least six Acts of Imaginarium Theater. Additionally, when you start playing Envisaged Echoes for the first time, you are automatically given two Keys of Echoes. You are allowed to have a total of four Keys of Echoes in your inventory, and any further Keys you obtain will not be saved until you use the previous ones.

Envisaged Echoes has a few special requirements that need to be fulfilled before you can challenge a character's domain:

The character has to be at Level 90

You need to have a minimum of Friendship Level 8 with the character

The characters you use to challenge Envisaged Echoes domains also need to have good builds. Moreover, you need to have a good strategic understanding of the characters' gameplay to successfully clear the domains.

Every character trail you obtain from Envisaged Echoes can be equipped by heading over to the character's Dressing Room, clicking on the Echoes tab, and equipping the Echo.

Also read these Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!