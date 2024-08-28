Genshin Impact 5.1 leaks: New 5-star and 4-star weapons and stats

Reputed leaker Mero has recently suggested that four new weapons will be available in Genshin Impact 5.1, which is set to release on October 9, 2024. One of them is the upcoming Geo character Xilonen's signature 5-star weapon and the remaining three are 4-star weapons.

Read on to find out more about the upcoming weapons that are likely to be released in the Genshin Impact 5.1 Natlan patch.

NOTE: Information in this article has been sourced from leaks, and is subject to change.

New 5-star weapon reportedly coming in Genshin Impact 5.1

Peak Patrol Song (Sword)

According to leaks, Peak Patrol Song is the signature weapon for the upcoming 5-star character Xilonen. It is a 5-star Sword with the following stats (at Level 90):

Base ATK: 542

Secondary Stat: 82.7% DEF

The weapon passive of Peak Patrol Song is the following:

"Gain "Ode to Flowers" after Normal or Plunging Attacks hit an opponent: DEF increases by 10% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can trigger once per 0.1s. When this effect reaches 2 stacks or the 2nd stack's duration is refreshed, increase Normal and Plunging Attack Crit Rate and CRIT DMG BY 1%/8% respectively for every 1000 DEF the equipping character has, up to a maximum of 3.2%/25.6%. Also increases other party members' All Elemental DMG Bonus on the same basis by 8% up to a maximum of 25.6%. These increases last 15s. Elemental DMG Bonuses gained by characters in this way cannot stack."

New 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact 5.1

There are a total of three 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact 5.1, as suggested by leaks. There is no information yet on how to obtain these, as they might be either featured on weapon banners or obtained via quests, events, or in some other manner.

These are all the reported upcoming 4-star weapons:

1) Sturdy Bone (Sword)

Sturdy Bone is a 4-star Sword that will be available in Genshin Impact 5.1, according to leaks. This weapon has the following stats (at Level 90):

Base ATK: 565

Secondary Stat: 27.6% ATK

Sturdy Bone's passive effect is rather unique, and reads as the following:

"Sprint or Alternate Sprint Stamina Consumption decreased by 15%. Additionally, after using Sprint or Alternate Sprint, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16% of ATK. This effect expires after triggering 18 times of 7s."

2) Fruitful Hook (Claymore)

Fruitful Hook is another 4-star weapon that is likely to be available in the next Natlan patch, as disclosed by leaker Mero. The stats of this Claymore at Level 90 are the following:

Base ATK: 565

Secondary Stat: 27.6% ATK

This 4-star Claymore might be good for characters who use Plunging Attacks a lot, such as Pyro unit Gaming. The weapon passive for Fruitful Hook is the following:

"Increase Plunging Attack Crit Rate by 16%. After a Plunging Attack hits an opponent, Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 16% for 10s."

3) Mountain-Crushing Nail (Polearm)

Mountain-Crushing Nail is a new 4-star Polearm weapon that will supposedly be released in version 5.1 of Genshin Impact. This weapon has the following stats (at Level 90):

Base ATK: 565

Secondary Stat: 30.6% Energy Recharge

Looking at its Energy Recharge substat, this Polearm can most likely be used on a character like Xiangling, or even Kachina. The weapon passive for Mountain-Crushing Nail is the following:

"Decreases Climbing Stamina Consumption by 15% and increases Elemental Skill DMG by 12%. Also, after other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the equipping character's Elemental Skill DMG will also increase by 12% for 8s."

