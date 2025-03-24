Genshin Impact 5.5: All events in first phase announced

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update, titled "Day of the Flame's Return," is scheduled to be released on March 26, 2025. This update is set to bring in a ton of content, including events, story quests, and two new characters — Varesa and Iansan. HoYoverse recently shared the event schedule for the first phase of version 5.5.

This article will provide a detailed events schedule for phase one of the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Genshin Impact 5.5 phase one events schedule

Character banners

Varesa and the featured 4-star characters on her banner in Genshin Impact 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: March 26, 2025 to April 15, 2025

This event wish will feature the event-exclusive 5-star characters Varesa (Electro) and Xianyun (Anemo) in their own limited-time banners. The 4-star characters Chevreuse (Pyro), Gaming (Pyro), and the upcoming character, Iansan (Electro), will also be featured in these banners.

Weapon banners

Genshin Impact 5.5 weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: March 26, 2025 to April 15, 2025

The event-exclusive 5-star weapons Vivid Notions (Catalyst, Varesa's signature weapon) and Crane's Echoing Call (Catalyst, Xianyun's signature weapon) will receive a drop-rate boost.

The 4-star weapons Sturdy Bone (Sword), Fruitful Hook (Claymore), Mountain-Bracing Bolt (Polearm), Waveriding Whirl (Catalyst), and Flower-Wreathed Feathers (Bow) will also be featured alongside the exclusive 5-star weapons.

Tournament of Glory in Bloom

Tournament of Glory in Bloom event (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: March 28, 2025 to April 14, 2025

This will be the main event of the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. Players can complete various gameplay modes here to obtain rewards, including Primogems, a Crown of Insight, and a free copy of the 4-star character Ororon (Electro).

One must be Adventure Rank 20 or above to participate in the event and complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom." Completing Mavuika's Story Quest "Sol Invictus Chapter: Act I" is recommended for the best experience.

Unlimited Fighting Championship

Unlimited Fighting Championship event in Genshin Impact 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: April 7, 2025 to April 21, 2025

This combat challenge event requires players to use special buffs to deplete a boss’s HP as much as possible, earning higher-level medals and rewards. One must have an Adventure Rank of 20 or higher and complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" to participate in the event.

Overflowing Favor

Overflowing Favor event in Genshin Impact 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: April 14, 2025 to April 21, 2025

During this event, players can challenge "Domains of Blessing" and consume Original Resin to claim double rewards up to three times per day. Players need to be Adventure Rank 20 or above and must have activated the corresponding domain to participate.

Also read: Genshin Impact announces new artifact sets for version 5.5 update

Tribal Chronicle Quest: Mushroom Realm Mystery

Tribal Chronicle Quest in Genshin Impact 5.5: Mushroom Realm Mystery (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: March 26, 2025 to April 15, 2025

Players who meet the Adventure Rank and quest prerequisites will unlock "Tribal Chronicles: Collective of Plenty," which is the Story Quest for the Collective of Plenty tribe and Varesa. Completing this quest within the specified time will give valuable rewards, including Primogems, Character Ascension Materials, Level-Up Materials, and Natlan regional specialties.

To unlock the three acts of this quest, players need to be Adventure Rank 28 or above and complete the required Archon Quests.

Exploration Quest: The Sacred Mountain and Sanctified Land

Exploration Quest in Genshin Impact 5.5: The Sacred Mountain and Sanctified Land (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: March 26, 2025 to June 17, 2025

New areas in Natlan, including Atocpan and the Ancient Sacred Mountain, will become available starting from version 5.5. Completing the exploration missions within the specified time will reward players with 400 Primogems.

Also read: Genshin Impact's new artifact set is oddly specific and hints at a future character's release

Genius Invokation TCG Heated Battle Mode: Tactical Formation

Genius Invokation TCG Heated Battle Mode: Tactical Formation (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: April 5, 2025 to April 21, 2025

Players can participate in Genius Invokation TCG duels under special rules by visiting the Invitation Board at The Cat’s Tail. This edition of Heated Battle Mode requires them to use randomly generated Action Cards and selected Character Cards.

Eligible players must be Adventure Rank 32 or above and have completed the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" and the World Quest "Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards."

Genius Invokation TCG The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm

Genius Invokation TCG The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: Available throughout the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Players can challenge four different stages at The Cat’s Tail, each with unique rules. The goal is to defeat as many opponents as possible within the round limit to earn points and claim rewards. Eligibility requirements are the same as the Tactical Formation event.

Also read: Varesa vs Xiao in Genshin Impact: Who is the better Plunge DPS?

Adventurer's Booster Bundles

Adventurer's Booster Bundles (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: March 26, 2025 to April 9, 2025

Two special purchase bundles will be available at a 10% discount in the in-game shop. The "Adventurer's Instructional Bundle" includes 25 Virtuous Share Bundles and 150,000 Mora for 680 Genesis Crystals and can be purchased up to three times.

The "Adventurer’s Jumbo Ore Bundle" contains 100 Mystic Enhancement Ore and 100,000 Mora for 680 Genesis Crystals and is purchasable up to five times. Players need to be Adventure Rank 25 or above to purchase these bundles.

Battle Pass: Floral Odyssey

Battle Pass: Floral Odyssey (Image via HoYoverse)

Event duration: March 26, 2025 to May 5, 2025

Players can earn rewards through the "Floral Odyssey" Battle Pass. Purchasing "Gnostic Hymn" or "Gnostic Chorus" grants additional Intertwined Fates and a designated 4-star weapon.

The "Gnostic Chorus" purchase also unlocks the exclusive BP namecard "Travel Notes: Blooming Glory" and the Furnishing Blueprint "Model Dish: Saurus Crackers." Players must be Adventure Rank 20 or higher to participate.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

