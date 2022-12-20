Genshin Impact: 5 common mistakes to avoid in Genius Invokation TCG

Lately, Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG has been the talk of the town. While it is an exciting game, it can also be confusing. As all the duelists battle it out to come out on top, many make common and minor mistakes that lead to their eventual defeat. They are then left wondering where it all went wrong and what they should have or could have done to win.

Staging an intense battle and winning is important, but players often forget or miss other things outside of it. This guide will help you so that you don't make such mistakes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Become the best duelist in Genshin Impact by avoiding these mistakes

In the quest to become the best duelist in Genshin Impact, here are five common mistakes that you should avoid making:

1) Picking the wrong team members

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG Team (Image via HoYoverse)

The right man for the right job. Choosing the proper characters for your deck is the most crucial part of dueling. Pick teams that can take advantage of elemental reactions such as Frozen to immobilize the enemy's movements, Vaporize to multiply your damage, or Electro charge and Swirl for AoE damage.

Depending on the opponent's deck, you should also be careful about picking the right team. Going against an opponent with a shield who happens to be of the same element as your team members can cause problems.

2) Not prioritizing good cards and teams

Character Invitation List (Image via HoYoverse)

Choose your invitees wisely and prioritize strong character cards such as Ganyu, Kamisato Ayaka, and Mona that will synergize with each other. Creating a solid team will also help you beat other invited characters easily. It would help if you did not randomly waste your invitations on characters that won't help you against all kinds of opponents.

Having strong cards will also help you beat your friends in PvP battles.

3) Placing wrong action cards in the deck

Genius Invokation TCG Action Cards (Image via HoYoverse)

An action card is just as important as a character card. Since the deck is incomplete without 30 action cards, many players still make the mistake of choosing random cards without knowing and reading their skills and effects to fill in the numbers.

Using the right card can instantly determine the outcome of the whole battle. From healing your character to making your character stronger for more severe damage, action cards are equivalent to weapons and artifacts in the regular game. They make you a better duelist.

4) Not challenging the Weekly Guests

The Cat's Tail Weekly Guests (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the only ways for Genshin Impact players to gain exp for leveling up in Genius Invokation is by challenging the Weekly Guests. Four guests visit The Cat's Tail weekly, and all Genshin Impact players get to duel with them.

Increasing the player level is an integral part of the game as it unlocks multiple in-game features and gives out rewards, and by not challenging the guests, you will miss out on precious exp.

5) Not doing the Ascension battle

Genius Invokation Player Ascension (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the regular Genshin Impact game, all players must do the Ascension battle at certain levels by interacting with the NPC cat, Prince, at The Cat's Tail to increase the level cap. It is essential to test if you are ready to face more vigorous opponents.

Not doing the Ascension battle will result in not leveling up in Genius Invokation and missing out on exciting rewards and features.

