Genshin Impact 5-star characters tier-list for October 2023 (Pre-Furina)

October 2023 is almost over, so it's worth looking at who the best 5-star characters are in Genshin Impact. This article will form a tier list primarily based on usage rates from past Spiral Abyss data. The meta can always change with the addition of new units, weapons, etc., so keep in mind that everything listed here is before Furina was released.

Furina could do a lot to shake up the meta, but until then, it's worth highlighting the best 5-star characters in Genshin Impact 4.1. SS would be the highest tier, whereas C would be the lowest. No 5-star unit is worthless, but some are definitely worse than others.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5-star Genshin Impact character tier list (October 2023)

This tier list is based on individual character usage rates and team usage rates in the recent Spiral Abyss

Here is a subjective tier list regarding the best 5-star characters in Genshin Impact. This contains every unit up to the end of Genshin Impact 4.1. Furina is expected to arrive in Version 4.2. Any other future 5-star character obviously won't be listed above.

Let's cover the reasoning in more detail in the following sections.

SS-tier

Neuvillette is arguably the best unit in Genshin Impact right now

For starters, Neuvillette is alone in the SS tier since he's by far and away the best unit for the current Spiral Abyss. Keep in mind that the most popular teams tend to have four characters in them.

Based on current Spiral Abyss usage data, a solo Neuvillette is the third most popular team overall. Of course, he's also had success in other lineups, but the point is that it's extremely rare for a character to be this viable on their own.

His spin-to-win trick and great abilities make him stand out compared to the rest of the cast.

S-tier

Nahida is still as amazing as ever

Many of the best units in the game are listed here, such as:

Kazuha

Nahida

Zhongli

Kokomi

Alhaitham

Baizhu

Ayaka

Shenhe

Many top teams use a mix of these 5-star characters. You're at a huge advantage by incorporating these units into your lineups in the Spiral Abyss (provided they are built well). There are very few cases to actively ignore these characters in favor of somebody else because they are the best DPS units, healers, or shielders.

Even if they have limited viable team comps (like Shenhe), these S-tier 5-star characters are far too good to ignore.

A-tier

Nilou may be regulated to just Hydro + Dendro teams, but she's excellent in that role

Up next is the A-tier, so here's who is listed in that section:

Nilou

Raiden Shogun

Hu Tao

Yae Miko

Tartaglia

Wriothesley

Lyney

Mona

Ayato

Wanderer

All these units are wonderful and should also be considered for the most challenging Spiral Abyss content. They're not as broken as the SS or S-tier 5-star characters, yet they excel in their niches. You genuinely cannot go wrong with showing these units a little bit of favoritism.

B-tier

Arataki Itto can be solid, but his team comps are limited, and his niche is solid, if unspectacular in the current meta

Here are the B-tier options:

Tighnari

Yoimiya

Ganyu

Venti

Traveler

Cyno

Xiao

Itto

Albedo

Eula

Keqing

Jean

These people often have limited team comps either due to unremarkable niches or being outclassed by far better options. For example, Tighnari is a great Dendro character on his own in Genshin Impact, but he can't hold a candle to somebody like Nahida as a Dendro unit.

Ultimately, these are the average options that can do their jobs just fine if implemented in good teams.

C-tier

DIluc is a good example of an outclassed 5-star character

Finally, here is a list of the C-tier options:

Klee

Diluc

Qiqi

Aloy

Dehya

Unless they're one of your favorites, the C-tier Genshin Impact characters are generally the 5-star units you should avoid using. Their usage rates tend to be very low, reflecting their lack of usage in the current meta.

