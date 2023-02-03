Genshin Impact: All 7 Signal Spirit locations in Desert of Hadramaveth

Genshin Impact 3.4 added a ton of fresh puzzle mechanisms to the new desert region of Sumeru, the Desert of Hadramaveth, one of which is called the Manifestation Mechamisn and Signal Spirit.

The way it works is that a player has to get closer to the mechanism to activate them and then deliver the Signal Spirit to the next mechanism marked by a pillar of light within a time limit.

Manifestation Mechanism and Signal Spirit guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing each challenge will spawn a Common or an Exquisite Chest. This article will feature the locations of all the Manifestation Mechanisms and Signal Spirits in Genshin Impact.

Complete all Signal Spirit challenges to get chest rewards in Genshin Impact

1) Khaj-Nisut

First Manifestation Mechanism and Signal Spirit in Khaj-Nisut (Image via HoYoverse)

Signal Spirit in front of the entrance of Throne Room Ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Manifestation Mechanism and Signal Spirit is in the Khaj-Nisut subarea. You can get there by simply teleporting to the waypoint at the entrance of the Throne Room Ruins. While completing the challenge, it is advised to bring a strong DPS unit as you may have to engage in multiple battles.

2) Wadi Al-Majuj

Two Manifestation Mechanisms in Wadi Al-Majuj (Image via HoYoverse)

First Wadi Al-Majuj Spirit Signal is on top of the Jinn Shrine (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two Manifestation Mechanisms and Signal Spirits in Wadi Al-Majuj. The first one is very close to the waypoint and is right on top of the Jinn Shrine. An Eremite mob will be guarding the location, and you can either choose to fight him or simply get away with the Spirit Signal right after activating the mechanism.

Second Wadi Al-Majuj Signal Spirit location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Signal Spirit is on top of the canyon north of Wadi Aj-Majuj and you can get there by teleporting to the waypoint above the Eremite Camps. You will also find an Anomalous Model Ruin Grader guarding the area, which you can avoid fighting as long as you don't enter its vision radius.

3) The Sands of Three Canals

One Manifestation Mechanism in The Sands of Three Canals (Image via HoYoverse)

Next to Primal Obelisk on the Jinn Shrine (Image via HoYoverse)

There is only one Signal Spirit in The Sands of Three Canals and it is next to a Primal Obelisk on top of the Jinn Shrine. There are two waypoints that you can use to get to the Shrine and the distance between them is roughly the same.

4) Qusayr Al-Inkhida'

All three Signal Spirits in Qusayr Al-Inkhida' (Image via HoYoverse)

Manifestation Mechanism and Signal Spirit next to Weathered Obelisk puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three Signal Spirits in Qusayr Al-Inkhida'. You can start by completing the mechanism challenge on the northeast side of Mt. Damavand.

The Signal Spirit is located next to a Weathered Obelisk puzzle, and a Seelie can be seen flying over the Manifestation Mechanism if you haven't followed it to its Seelie Court already.

The Signal Spirit is on the roadside next to Mt Damavand (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Signal Spirit is on the roadside next to Mt Damavand and can be easily located while exploring. There are a few Eremite mobs guarding the area, so you may end up engaging them in battle.

The final Signal Spirit in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

For the final Signal Spirit in Genshin Impact, you can teleport to the cliff above the Passage of Ghouls and head north or teleport to the waypoint in Qusayr Al-Inkhida' and head east.

Unfortunately, there is no special Genshin Impact achievement for finishing all seven puzzles. However, activating all seven Manifestation Mechanisms and completing the challenges will spawn two Exquisite Chests and five Common Chests worth 20 Primogems.

Fans can also refer to Genshin Impact's interactive map to locate all seven Signal Spirits while exploring.

