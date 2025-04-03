Genshin Impact: All Luxurious Chests on the Atocpan map (Version 5.5) 

Genshin Impact Version 5.5 added two new areas — Atocpan and Ancient Sacred Mountain — which contain several chests. Luxurious Chests are the most rewarding of the different kinds available in the game. As such, there are fewer of these in most areas compared to the other kinds, such as those of the "Exquisite" rarity.

You can find six Luxurious Chests in the Atocpan region of Genshin Impact. However, most of these are tricky to access, and some require solving lengthy puzzles.

This article will discuss the locations of all six Luxurious Chests in the Atocpan region in Genshin Impact 5.5.

Genshin Impact: All Luxurious Chest locations on the Atocpan map

1) Location 1

Luxurious Chest 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The requirement to unlock this chest is to defeat all 12 Natlan Local Legends present in the Night's Trial.

After defeating all these Local Legends, start any Night Trial challenge and quit it, which will bring you to an Obsidian Pole in the Night Kingdom. You will get an additional option when interacting with the pillar, which will teleport you to a different location with three chests in front of you.

2) Location 2

Luxurious chest 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second location for a Luxurious chest in Genshin Impact's Atocpan is the two new Shrines of Depth, added in v5.5. You need two keys to unlock both shrines; one can be obtained by upgrading the Statue of the Seven and the other by leveling up the Tablet of Tona. These chests are unique, as you get 40 Primogems instead of 10.

For the first location, teleport to the waypoint in the above picture. Turn left after reaching this location, and keep walking straight; you will spot a Pyro Shrine of Depth near the edge of the map.

3) Location 3

Luxurious chest 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Luxurious Chest is from the second Shrine of Depth added to Genshin Impact 5.5's Atocpan map. To unlock this, teleport to the waypoint near the new artifact domain, turn left, and keep going straight; you will find the second Shrine at the edge of a cliff, as marked in the above picture.

4) Location 4

Luxurious chest 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Luxurious chest has a pre-requirement: You must complete the World Quest, Nahuatzin's Leap, and unlock the Ancient Sacred Mountain area. Further, you must progress through the quest, The Frozen, Rekindling Land, until the Secret Source Servant Ehecatl shuts down.

Pick up the Secret Source Servant Ehecatl

Location to pick up Ehecatl (Image via HoYoverse)

The first step to unlocking this chest is teleporting to the first waypoint on the Ancient Sacred Mountain map. Next, keep moving forward to the pinned location in the above picture, and you will find the Secret Source Servant Ehecatl. You must pick up Ehecatl here and place it at a different location.

Place Ehecatl in this location

Location to place Ehecatl (Image via HoYoverse)

After picking Ehecatl, teleport to the waypoint at the Fallingstar Fields and head straight into the cave at the pinned location. Inside, there is a special place to keep Ehecatl, and doing so unlocks a secret room to your left and an achievement. The Luxurious chest can be found in this room, and you can claim it.

5) Location 5

Luxurious chest 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Luxurious chest is tricky to obtain, as you must solve some puzzles and fight a Secret Source Dragon Idol.

Reach the marked location in the picture

Location of the Secret Source Dragon Idol (Image via HoYoverse)

First, you must get to the marked location in the above picture, where you will find a Secret Source Dragon Idol. This Dragon will have a few pieces of its armor sticking out. Use a Tatankasaur transformation to hit the three pieces, and the Dragon will halt.

Unlock the chest on the Dragon's head

Unlock the chest for a ride to the small island (Image via HoYoverse)

After hitting it, the Dragon will spawn an Exquisite chest on top of its head. You must claim it if you want the beast to move. It will start moving towards the small island in the new Atocpan map as soon as you claim this chest.

Start the mechanism on the island

The mechanism of the isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach this small island, you can unlock a teleport waypoint here. Moving forward, you will find a mechanism and another Secret Source Dragon Idol. You must interact with the Dragon to move on to the next puzzle.

Complete the puzzle and turn off the mechanism

Avoid the lights and turn off the mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

After activating the mechanism, a small maze will spawn with a few traps. When you change the time to night or evening, you can see the outline of these traps. Make sure to avoid the lights as you keep going deeper through the maze. At the end of this route, you will find the mechanism to deactivate this puzzle.

Fight the boss using a unique mechanism

Mechanism to defeat the boss (Image via HoYoverse)

After you deactivate the boss's mechanism, it will change the arena, and you will need to defeat it. You can do so uniquely, as this arena spawns a few lights. You can move into those lights to shoot projectiles and deal a lot of damage to the boss. After defeating it, you will get an achievement, the Dragon will shut down, and the Luxurious chest can be claimed.

6) Location 6

Luxurious chest 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Luxurious chest is also tricky to obtain, as it requires completing a lengthy set of puzzles. On top of this, you must complete it to unlock a teleport waypoint and a Pyroculus on Genshin Impact's Atocpan map.

Teleport to the location and free the Dragon

Reach the marked location and free the Dragon (Image via HoYoverse)

First, teleport to the waypoint shown in the above picture. If you look forward, you will see a trapped Secret Source Dragon Idol by the Lava. To free the Dragon, just shoot at the explosives below, and it will be free. Further, it will move forward toward a cave to create a new path.

Collect the Common chest to continue the puzzle

Collect the Common chest to continue the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep following the Dragon and stay close to its head as it keeps unlocking the path, and soon, you will see a new teleport waypoint. After unlocking the waypoint, it will bring a Common chest on its head. Unlock this chest and keep following the Dragon.

Unlock the Remarkable chest to spawn the Dragon

Unlock this Remarkable chest to spawn the Dragon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dragon will lead you towards a Remarkable chest, which is locked behind a puzzle. You need to complete it and unlock this chest to progress further. The puzzle here is that you have to close three Geothermal Vents. You can find a Tatankasaur transformation near this area and use its E ability to close these vents.

Start the Dragon to solidify the Lava

Start the Dragon to solidify the Lava (Image via HoYoverse)

After unlocking the Remarkable chest, the Dragon will bring an Exquisite chest on its head this time. Claim it, and the beast will start moving again. It will stop at a specific location in the Lava. Get on top of its head and start it, and the game will show a small cinematic where it solidifies the Lava.

Interact with the Dragon to destroy the remaining blocks of Lava

Interact with the Dragon (Image via HoYoverse)

After the Dragon changes the Lava to Pulverite blocks, it will get trapped beneath them. Use the Tatankasaur ability to break these blocks and search for the Dragon. Once you see it, interact with it to break the remaining Pulverite in the surrounding area. Over here, you will also spot a small room with a Secret Source Servant and a Luxurious chest.

Touch the Iridescent Inscription

Touch the Iridescent Inscription (Image via HoYoverse)

After the Dragon breaks the Pulverite blocks, you can see a room to your left. Once you reach it, touch the Iridescent Inscription. The Inscription will go towards the small room beside the Dragon and power up the Secret Source Servant. The tiny robot will unlock this room's barrier and the Luxurious chest.

