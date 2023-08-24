Genshin Impact: All Tidalga locations

Tidalga is a useful item in Genshin Impact since you need 20 to obtain the blueprints for the Finale of the Deep and Flowing Purity. It is also possible that future Version Updates will include more uses for this underwater item. Either way, this guide will consist of an interactive map and several still images that should assist those wondering where to find this resource.

Everything discussed here is relevant for Genshin Impact 4.0 but should also be helpful to players coming into this article from future Version Updates. There are still a few dozen locations to find this item, so let's start with the interactive map.

Where to find Tidalgas in Genshin Impact?

The above Genshin Impact interactive map contains all the different locations where you can find Tidalga in the game's overworld. This item looks like a bunch of blue or pink floating jellyfish, even though it's technically algae, according to the in-game description.

It is important to note that this item is found underwater, which should be more evident when comparing the next two maps.

An overworld map of the 4.0 locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The above map shows all the possible Tidalga locations found in Genshin Impact 4.0. It can seem a little misleading since most of the spawns are deep underwater, based on what the next map shows. The following image also depicts all the known spawn locations in Version 4.0, except in the underwater format.

This is the same map as before, except for the underwater locations (Image via HoYoverse)

You should unlock as many underwater Teleport Waypoints as you can and try to swim around with a Fontaine character since they have more mobility than non-Fontaine units. Most Tidalgas tend to be concentrated near one another, meaning you shouldn't have much issue collecting them all in case you want Fontaine weapon blueprints.

It is worth noting that this item usually appears as a group of blue or pinkish algae floating together, but collecting it only results in you obtaining one. For example, the following screenshot shows three to collect.

More of the more common blue variety (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that you just need to touch a Statue of the Seven in Fontaine to unlock the ability to dive underwater. You cannot drown in this region, so don't worry about running out of stamina. It is worth noting that you can swap to a different character underwater, so feel free to switch to a Fontaine unit or the Hydro Traveler to explore the sea more easily.

There are two more ways to get more Tidalgas in Genshin Impact. First is a one-time deal where you speak to Daniaud north of Poisson and select the 'Good Luck' option. Poisson is important since it is where you can find the second source of this item outside the overworld, which will be covered in the next part of this Genshin Impact guide.

Vendor location

This is the NPC who you can buy some items from pertaining to this topic (Image via HoYoverse)

A Fontaine NPC named Hinterman sells ten Tidalga for 240 Mora each. You can find Hinterman on the outskirts of the Poisson section within Fontaine. There is a Teleport Waypoint nearby that can get you very close to his location. Combining this vendor's inventory with the overworld's 48 spawns means you can collect 58 per run.