Genshin Impact: Arlecchino voice lines about other characters

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.6 update is finally out with a new playable character, namely Arlecchino. The Knave has been one of the most popular characters in the game ever since her introduction. Given her personality and role in the game, Travelers might also be interested in what she thinks about other characters in Genshin Impact, especially Furina and her fellow Fatui Harbingers.

Genshin Impact: Arlecchino's voice lines about other Harbingers and characters

About Lyney

"Clervie once asked me what a "real home" looks like, but I had no answer for her. How could any of us know the answer when the House of the Hearth is made up entirely of people who never had a place to call home. By killing Crucabena, I was able to assume the identity of "Father" and rebuild the House under a new set of rules. Still, I'm well aware that, even with these efforts, the House is far from that ideal. As for what a real home truly looks like, I suppose that question is best put to the side for now... Perhaps one day, Lyney will be able to give me a new answer."

Arlecchino wants Lyney to be her successor and create a place that can be called home.

About Lynette

"Lynette's uniquely calm personality is also her strength, and I believe its more than clever enough to recognize that. She is an irreplaceable part of that little team of three, and I would imagine that role brings her much joy. As her "Father," my duty is merely to give her the space to put those talents to good use."

Arlecchino recognizes Lynette's talent and wants the best for her.

About Freminet

"Freminet has a complex mind and often hides his emotions. He blames himself for things that aren't his doing and allows them to eat away at his conscience. I would imagine the other children might find it difficult to understand his manner of thinking, but you seem to share a similar delicate sensibility - perhaps you two would make good friends."

The Knave reads Freminet's personality pretty accurately.

About Neuvillette

"Monsieur Neuvillette intentionally maintains a certain "distance" in professional and private settings. Many say this makes him cold and unfeeling, but I believe the truth is just the opposite. In order for all beings to be treated fairly under the law, a certain level of emotional distance is expected. Maintaining that kind of indifference is, in itself, a demonstration of kindness."

While Arlecchino may not have met Monsieur Neuvillette a lot in Genshin Impact, she seems to understand his personality quite well.

About Furina

"I asked Lyney to deliver an assortment of cake for her theater troupe to enjoy during teatime. The children made the cake themselves as a gesture to express the support and enthusiam of her "audience." I do hope she enjoys them."

Arlecchino's voice line about Furina is something many Genshin Impact players have been looking forward to, but The Knave does not have much to say about her.

About the Tsaritsa

"When I was imprisoned, it was the Tsaritsa who pardoned me and gave me the title of Harbinger. I could sense she was a person of true sincerity and compassion, unlike all those pompous hypocrites with their posturing and rhetoric. Yet... its difficult to say whether her compassion alone is enough to melt the ice and snow that permeates her land. All I can say is this... If we are forced to to be at odds one day, I will raise my weapon against her without hesitation, because that is the greatest level of respect I am able to bestow."

It appears that Arlecchino greatly respects Tsaritsa in Genshin Impact. However, The Knave won't think twice before pointing her blade at the Cryo Archon if they were to stand on opposite sides one day.

About The Jester

"As the original Harbinger, much about him remains a mystery. Upon our first meeting, he recognized my background with ease, yet to this day, I know little about him."

Despite knowing The Jester the longest, Arlecchino still doesn't have a lot of information about him in Genshin Impact.

About The Captain

"He is very powerful, and that power comes with a high level of responsibility. However, I believe him to be worthy of respect independent of the power he holds."

Arlecchino has nothing but words of respect for Genshin Impact's Il Capitano.

About The Doctor

"When I first took over the House of the Hearth, he proposed a number of plans for us to work together. He wanted me to send any "rejects" to him. He planned to experiment on them and then share the results with me. I heard that he and the previous Knave had quite the professional rapport in that regard. All I can say is that, if he weren't one of my fellow Harbingers, I would have expedited their happy, little reunion long ago."

Arlecchino dislikes Dottore but is willing to put up with him because he is a fellow Fatui Harbinger.

About Damselette

"She is a special Harbinger. Pose her a question, and the answer you will receive will be entirely unpredictable, if she sees fit to give a proper aanswer at all. Regardless, any answer you receive is sure to be an interesting one."

According to Arlecchino, Genshin Impact's Columbina appears to be an interesting character despite receiving supposed warnings from Tartaglia and Wanderer in their respective voice lines.

About The Rooster

"The Rooster holds little love for me, and the feeling is mutual. He is an acceptable mayor, I suppose... perhaps even an exceptional one. He has an uncanny ability to make great gains at a small price, which has earned him substaintial acclaim throughout his political circles. However "small" the price may be, if it continues to come at the expense of my organization, sooner or later... Hmph."

Pulcinella is another character that Arlecchino dislikes among her fellow Harbingers because of his political antics.

About Marionette

"I have little interest in her. She is extremely... passionate about her research and does not appear in public often. In fact, many of our officers have yet to see her at all. Compared to, let's say, someone who would go so far as to create segments of themselves to better wander across the land, I suppose you could say she is at the other end of the extreme."

Sandrone doesn't feel like the most social person and is only interested in her research, making her one of the most mysterious characters in Genshin Impact.

About The Fair Lady

"She and Pierro were the first Harbingers I became acquainted with. Her prideful attitude when she first visited the House of the Hearth failed to earn her many friends among the children. Subsequent visits were accompained by gifts and the stately claim that "those who dislike me shall receive none." The children quickly learned how to play pretend, and she in turn basked in their attention, superficial though it may have been. I imagine she quite enjoyed being surrounded by children, perhaps due to the persistent loneliness that plagued her... I found her sacrifice to be a great shame. May she be reunited with her lover in death."

Genshin Impact's Arlecchino seems to have had a decent relationship with La Signora as she didn't mind the latter frequently visiting her orphanage.

About Childe

"Objectively speaking, his personality is ill-suited to that of a Harbinger. He often tries to think the best for others... and finds himself used by them as a result. Of course, he is very talented. With time, I'm sure he will come into his own. I see no need to judge him too early."

Arlecchino seems to think favorably of Childe, aka Tartaglia, despite the latter having ill feelings toward the former in Genshin Impact.

