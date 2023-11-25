Genshin Impact character birthdays in December

Genshin Impact will celebrate seven characters' birthdays in December 2023. Regardless of whether you have them on your roster on their birthday, the game will send a mail with personalized flavor texts, free in-game rewards, and a signature dish.

As long as you log in on these days, the mail should automatically appear in your inbox. Here are a few details about these December-born characters.

List of all Genshin Impact birthdays in December 2023

Players can set Traveler's birthday (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that the Traveler's birthday can also be celebrated in December. If players set the protagonist's birthday that month, they will receive a special mail and a cake.

1) Ganyu

Official birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: December 2

Ganyu will be the first Genshin Impact character to have her birthday celebrated by the community in December. On her previous occasions, players received her signature dish, Prosperous Peace, which can be expected for her upcoming mail.

This special dish can restore a character's health by 40% of their max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the same unit. Every year will include different flavor texts sent by each character on their birthdays.

2) Nilou

Official birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: December 3

Nilou's birthday falls right after Ganyu's in Genshin Impact. The star of Zubayr Theatre's signature dish is Swirling Steps, which can decrease the entire party's climbing and sprinting consumption by 25% for 25 minutes.

3) Neuvillette

He doesn't have an official birthday artwork come out yet (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: December 18

This year, Neuvillette's birthday will be celebrated for the first time. The signature dish of this 5-star Hydro Catalyst character is Consomme Purete, which can increase party members' Crit-Rate by 20% and Crit-Damage by 30% for 300 seconds.

4) Layla

Official birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: December 19

Right after Neuvillette, be prepared to receive Layla's mail. This Genshin Impact character's signature dish is Extravagant Slumber, which restores characters' health by 26% of their max HP and regenerates 570 HP every five seconds for the next 30 seconds.

5) Dori

Official birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: December 21

Up next is Dori Sangemah Bay. Genshin Impact players can log in on her birthday to receive flavor text and free rewards, including her signature dish called Show Me the Mora. This special dish will increase all party members' ATK by 274 for five minutes.

6) Tighnari

Official birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: December 29

Tighnari's birthday comes on the last week of the month. This Genshin Impact character's signature dish, Forest Watcher's Choice, is a DEF booster that will increase the entire party's DEF by 151 for five minutes.

7) Zhongli

Official birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: December 31

Zhongli is the last character to be born in December. The God of Contract celebrates his birthday on New Year's Eve. His signature dish is Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup, which restores a character's health by 34% of max HP and regenerates 980 HP every five seconds for the next 30 seconds.

HoYoverse officials will release new artwork for these characters on their birthdays. Players will also find tons of fan art, so check out social platforms for such content.