Genshin Impact Chiori pre-farming guide: Routes and locations for materials

Chiori is an upcoming 5-star character that will debut in Genshin Impact's version 4.5. The developers have announced that she will be featured during the first half, and her character banner will become available as soon as the update goes live on March 13, 2024. Players hoping to obtain this latest Geo character may want to start pre-farming her ascension and talent materials so they can level her up upon release.

Chiori is a Sword-user from the Geo element. She is best suited to be a sub-DPS and can be useful in several team compositions. Fortunately, all of Chiori's ascension and talent materials are currently available in Genshin Impact; therefore, you can use this guide to farm all the required items.

Genshin Impact: Farm these materials for Chiori's ascension and talents

Here is a list of all the ascension and talent materials that players will have to farm for Chiori in Genshin Impact:

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

x1 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

x6 Spectral Husk x36

x36 Spectral Heart x96

x96 Spectral Nucleus x129

x129 Dendrobium x168

x168 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia x46

x46 Teachings of Light x9

x9 Guide to Light x63

x63 Philosophies of Light x114

x114 Lightless Silk String x18

x18 Crown of Insight x3

Aside from the aforementioned items, you will also require 419 Hero's Wit and 7.1 million Mora to level up Chiori completely. Let's take a look at how to obtain all the necessary materials.

Prithiva Topaz Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Geo Hypostasis location (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach Chiori's maximum ascension, you will require the following Prithiva Topaz stones:

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

x1 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

Prithiva Topaz can easily be obtained by defeating the Geo Hypostasis. You can find this boss monster in the Guyun Stone Forest in Liyue, and you will need to spend 40 Resin to claim rewards each time. It is recommended that you have a Geo character with you when going up against this enemy.

Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus

You will require the drops from the Specter enemies to ascend Chiori and level up her talents. Here are all the required amount of drops:

Spectral Husk x36

x36 Spectral Heart x96

x96 Spectral Nucleus x129

Specters are usually found in groups located across Watatsumi Island and Seirei Island in Inazuma.

These enemies float above the ground and can be quite tricky to defeat using a weapon with a limited reach. As such, it is recommended to use a ranged character when farming Specters in Genshin Impact.

Dendrobium

Given that Chiori is a native of Inazuma, it's only fitting that the local specialty required to ascend her belongs to the region. You will need 168 Dendrobium flowers to upgrade her up to level 90.

You can farm up to 55 of these red-colored flowers from the Kannazuka and Yashiori Islands. Similar to other local specialties, Dendrobium in Genshin Impact will respawn after 48 hours of harvesting.

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia

Icewind Suite location (Image via HoYoverse)

You will need 46 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia to ascend Chiori in Genshin Impact. These items can be obtained as drops from the Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia boss monster, located near the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine.

Each encounter with the enemy will cost you 40 Resin and will reward you with two or three drops of the component, alongside some other in-game items.

Light talent level-up books

Violet Court domain location (Image via HoYoverse)

To level up Chiori's talents in Genshin Impact, you will require the following talent books:

Teachings of Light x9

x9 Guide to Light x63

x63 Philosophies of Light x114

The Light talent books can be obtained on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from the Inazuma talent domain called Violet Court. It is located on a solitary island west of Inazuma City.

Lightless Silk String weekly boss drop

All-devouring Narwhal location (Image via HoYoverse)

You will need 18 Lightless Silk Strings to level up Chiori's talents. This item can be obtained by defeating the All-devouring Narwhal weekly boss in the Fontaine region. It can be found underwater in the Salacia Plain, and you will need 30 Resin to obtain the drops of this monster.

You must note that All-devouring Narwhal will only unlock after you have completed the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quest.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.