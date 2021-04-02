Genshin Impact Contending Tides event Day 1: Opponents, rewards, and arena effects revealed

Genshin Impact is rewarding gamers with 60 Primogems every day for completing the Contending Tides event.

The event was teased during the version 1.4 preview live stream in early March. On March 31, officials revealed the event's eligibility criteria, schedule and other details.

The Contending Tides event allows players to fight waves of monsters in an arena and win Primogems and other rewards for successfully passing the stages. Apart from defeating monsters, players need to fulfill several specified goals to complete the challenge.

Genshin Impact Contending Tides event Day 1

Day 1 of the Contending Tides event has kicked off already. The challenge for the first day is called "Welcome to Easy Mode."

This challenge has three difficulty levels that give different rewards. To claim all the rewards, including 60 Primogems, players either need to clear three difficulty modes one by one or beat the "Extreme Difficulty Mode" directly.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming version to feature PvP Hide & Seek event and Safeguarding "Unusual Hilichurl" quest

Rewards for Genshin Impact Contending Tides Day 1

Advertisement

Rewards for Day-1 of the Contending Tides event

The rewards for Genshin Impact Contending Tides Day 1 are:

Normal Difficulty: 60 Primogems Hard Difficulty: 2 X Guides to Freedom talent upgrade material, 30000 Mora Extreme Difficulty: 3 X Hero's Wits, 30000 Mora

Opponents and arena effects of Genshin Impact Contending Tides Day 1

To complete the Day 1 challenge of Contending Tides, players have to survive multiple waves of monsters while taking advantage of the arena effects.

The arena effects provide different buffs, such as an increase in ATK, an increase in elemental reaction damage, and plunging attack damage for different challenges.

Opponents and Arena effects of Day-1 of Contending Tides.

Advertisement

On Day 1, the arena effects grant the following bonuses for staying inside an aura in the Contending Tides event:

The Aura provides a 100% ATK bonus to the characters present within its range. If the character's stamina is above 50%, then scoring hits on the opponents will form shockwaves dealing AoE damage. The shockwave can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

The opponents on Day 1 of the Contending Tides event are as follows:

Blazing Axe Mitachurl Hilichurl Berserker Electro Hilichurl Shooter Pyro Hilichurl Shooter Hilichurl Fighter

Also read: Genshin Impact Rosaria ascension materials and talent level-up resources listed

To win all the rewards, players are advised to attempt the "Extreme Difficulty" mode, as it includes the rewards for clearing the other two modes too.

To successfully beat the Extreme Difficulty mode, participants must meet three criteria within the given time period. They are:

Defeat 20 opponents. Defeat 4 Blazing Axe Mitachurls. No character deaths during the challenge.

The criteria for passing the challenge on Day-1 of Contending Tides

The event does not allow co-op participation despite being an open-world challenge in Genshin Impact.

Once the respective day's rewards are collected, the same cannot be collected again. However, the challenge can be repeated multiple times. More information about the upcoming challenges can be found here.