Genshin Impact: How to solve the rotating 9 cubes puzzle in Watatsumi Island

Solving the rotating nine cubes puzzle in Watatsumi Island is more straightforward than one might think in Genshin Impact.

Puzzles tend to confuse some parts of the Genshin Impact player base. Sometimes, their design isn't too intuitive for the average person to follow. One could argue that the rotating nine cubes puzzle in Watatsumi Island is a good example.

Genshin Impact players don't only have to solve this puzzle once. They have to solve the puzzle three times to get all of the rewards. Genshin Impact players will get a chest at the end of each puzzle. The first two chests are Exquisite Chests, while the last one is a Precious Chest.

Genshin Impact guide: How to solve the rotating nine cubes puzzle in Watatsumi Island

The location for this notorious puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Teleport Waypoint east of Bourou Village is exceptionally close to the rotating nine cubes puzzle. Teleport there and head north to find the rotating nine cubes puzzle.

Rotating nine cubes puzzle tips

The infamous rotating nine cubes puzzle in Watatsumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before diving into the solutions for each puzzle, it's worth mentioning some tips. First, Genshin Impact players can teleport to another island and return to Watatsumi Island to reset the puzzle. This is helpful for players who started and got frustrated with it.

Second, the same advice applies to advancing to the next puzzle. Genshin Impact players don't have to log out and log back in to see the next puzzle.

Third, Genshin Impact players only need to hit the cube to rotate it. It doesn't matter what attack they use. All of the solutions shown below have been tested to work.

Puzzle #1

Solution #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The solution above applies to the nine rotating cubes with the player looking north. This means that the player needs to hit:

Top left cube once

Middle cube three times

Bottom middle cube three times

Bottom right cube twice

It doesn't matter which order the Genshin Impact player does it, either. Remember, this is based on the player looking north. In this case, the top left cube is on a lower elevation than the other rotating cubes.

Once the player does the nine rotating cubes puzzle correctly, they can collect the treasure. Teleport to a different island and come back for the next puzzle.

Puzzle #2

The second solution (Image via Sportskeeda)

The solution above can also be viewed with the player looking northward. Genshin Impact players need to return to the same rotating nine cubes puzzle in Watatsumi for another challenge.

Hit the following cubes:

Top left cube three times

Middle cube twice

Middle right cube once

Middle bottom cube twice

Collect the treasure, and go teleport out to spawn a new challenge. Afterward, teleport back to Watatsumi Island to advance to the final rotating nine cubes puzzle.

Puzzle #3

The final solution to the nine rotating cubes puzzle in Watatsumi Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

The same rules apply to the final rotating nine cubes puzzle in Watatsumi Island. Genshin Impact players should hit the following cubes:

Top left cube twice

Top right cube twice

Bottom left cube three times

Bottom right cube once

Upon doing so, they will complete all of the rotating nine cubes puzzle on Watatsumi Island.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen