Kalpalata Lotus is a local specialty in Genshin Impact that only grows on cliffs throughout the forest region of Sumeru. As the item's name suggests, it is a flower and is used as an ascension material by two characters, Nahida and Dori. While both need 168 spawns for max ascension, one can only find 68 spawns of Kalpalata Lotus on one world map.

This Genshin Impact article will showcase all the locations of Kalpalata Lotus and the best farming routes. Before you begin, it is recommended to bring Tighnari because his utility passive marks all the nearby Sumeru local items on the mini-map, which makes it easier to farm. Bringing in Nahida will also help since she can collect items from a distance thanks to her Elemental Skill.

10 best Kalpalata lotus locations in Genshin Impact

1) Mawtiyima Forest

The first location to farm Kalpalata Lotus (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start with the Mawtiyima Forest, northeast of the main Sumeru City. Use the Statue of the Seven to teleport here, climb the cliffs using the Four-leaf sigils, and follow the directions on the map above.

2) West of Sumeru City

Four spawns around the waterfall (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the marked waypoint on the map and then head southwest. There is a massive waterfall in the area, and you will find seven Kalpalata Lotuses near its edges.

3) Waterfall near Vanarana

There are nine lotuses in this route (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the waypoint north of Fane of Ashvattha. From there, glide northeast towards the waterfall. Once again, you will find a couple of spawns near the edges of the waterfall. After collecting all the lotuses in the area, head east for one more spawn.

Next, teleport to the waypoint south of your current location and move east to collect three more Kalpalata Lotuses.

4) Near Caravan Ribet

This is one of the best spots to farm Kalpalata Lotus (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the marked waypoint on the map and head north. You will find eight lotuses close to each other, making this location one of the best places to farm this item.

5) Yasna Monument

There are six spawns in this area (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting all the spawns from the previous spot, you can either go north from your current location or teleport to the Statue of the Seven near Pardis Dhyai and head toward the Yasna Monument. Collect all six Kalpalata Lotus in the area.

6) Apam Woods

Go to Apam Woods (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the giant tree near Apam Woods and glide southeast. There are seven spawns in this area. Some may find it difficult to spot them, so it is recommended to refer to the Genshin Impact Interactive Map to find the exact location.

7) Near Vimara Village

Vimara Village is a good place to farm this item (Image via HoYoverse)

The following location on the list is near Vimara Village. Teleport to the marked waypoint and head southeast. You will find eight spawns on the cliffs near the river.

8) Near Port Ormos

Teleport to the mountain near Port Ormos (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport on top of the mountain near Port Ormos. Next, head east to collect two spawns, then back to the waypoint and head north to collect four more.

9) Gandharva Ville

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven (Image via HoYoverse)

Now teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Gandharva Ville. There is a small waterfall right below the Statue, and you will find six spawns near its edges.

10) Near Vanarana

Final location to farm lotus in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the last location on the list to farm Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact. Teleport to the waypoint atop the mountain and glide east towards Vanarana to farm the final two spawns.

As previously mentioned, one can only find 68 Kalpalata Lotus spawns on one Genshin Impact map, and they cannot be grown inside the Serenitea Pot. The only two other ways to obtain them are by farming them in another player's world or by purchasing them from an NPC.

As of this writing, only one NPC called Aramani sells Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact. You can find him in the dream version of Vanarana and exchange five spawns for 1000 Mora each.

