Genshin Impact: Koholasaur Whelps doing 2 different actions photography locations

Taking photographs of Koholasaur Whelps and Flowcurrent Birds is part of the Day 3 Traces of Artistry event challenges. Titled 'Of Aspects Vivid,' the photography challenges in this Genshin Impact 5.0 event are meant to get players acclimatized with the sights and sounds of Natlan, by taking pictures of the region's various birds and animals.

Read on to find out the location of the Koholasaur Whelps required for this photography challenge, as well as how to take their photographs while they are in action.

Genshin Impact Koholasaur Whelps doing 2 different actions: Locations

Location for the Koholasaur Whelp photography challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

In this challenge, you must take pictures of Koholasaur Whelps while they are performing an action. Koholasaurs are found in the People of the Springs region. To reach this photography challenge area, teleport to the waypoint north of the Ameyalco Waters Statue of the Seven and head northwest till you reach the photography area.

Follow these steps to complete the photography challenge:

Step 1: Make sure you have the Graffiti Kamera equipped

Equip the special Graffiti Kamera needed for the event (Image via HoYoverse)

You can only use the special Graffiti Kamera given to you to take pictures in the Traces of Artistry event photography challenges. You cannot use the normal one. Equip your Graffiti Kamera and press the button to use it.

Step 2: Focus on any of the swimming Koholasaur Whelps

Take a picture of a Koholasaur Whelp while it is performing an action (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the photography area, you will notice three Koholasaur Whelps swimming in the water. They are all performing different actions, so focus on any one of them. Take the picture once you are prompted to.

Step 3: Take another Koholasaur Whelp's picture

Focus on another Koholasaur Whelp and take its picture (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Kamera to focus on a different Koholasaur Whelp doing a different action from the first one. Snap its picture once the prompt appears.

How to unlock and obtain the Graffiti Kamera in the Traces of Artistry event

Talking to Dopey Dazzler will let you unlock the event and obtain the Graffiti Kamera (Image via HoYoverse)

The Traces of Artistry event will not show up on the event page until you talk to an NPC named "Dopey Dazzler" in the Children of Echoes main region. Head to the dance stage in the Children of Echoes area to find Dopey Dazzler and talk to her. After the conversation is over, she will give you a special Graffiti Kamera, and the Traces of Artistry event page will be unlocked.

