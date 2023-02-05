Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023 login event: Iridescent Splendor rewards list

Genshin Impact's Iridescent Splendor Lantern Rite Gifts starts at 12:00 am on February 5, 2023, and will end at 5:59 am on March 1, 2023. It will offer several rewards to those logging in to play the game as long as this event lasts. Iridescent Splendor is not to be confused with the older May Fortune Find You login event, which also occurred in this Version Update.
The fast-approaching inclusion essentially gives players three Intertwined Fates and other minor rewards over a period of five days, all of which will be delivered to the player's in-game mail. The only requirement is that gamers must be Adventure Rank 2 or higher to be eligible for these bonuses.
All rewards from Iridescent Splendor Lantern Rite Gifts event in Genshin Impact
Here is a list of all the Iridescent Splendor rewards:
- February 5: 1x Intertwined Fate + 5x Bountiful Year + 5x Universal Peace + 50,000 Mora
- February 6: 1x Fragile Resin + 5x Tianshu Meat + 5x Hero's Wits
- February 7: 1x Intertwined Fate + 3x Guide to Diligence + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- February 8: 1x Fragile Resin + 3x Guide to Gold + 6x Sanctifying Unction
- February 9: 1x Intertwined Fate + 3x Guide to Prosperity + 50,000 Mora
That means the total number of rewards you could get from this Genshin Impact login event is:
- 3x Intertwined Fate
- 2x Fragile Resin
- 5x Bountiful Year
- 5x Universal Peace
- 100,000 Mora
- 3x Guide to Diligence
- 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 3x Guide to Gold
- 6x Sanctifying Unction
- 3x Guide to Prosperity
Travelers can get a good amount of loot just by virtue of logging in over five separate days, thanks to Iridescent Splendor.
Other Genshin Impact 3.4 events
The following is a list of events that were active before Iridescent Splendor began but will end soon:
- The Exquisite Night Chimes: 3:59 am on February 6, 2023
- Second Blooming: 3:59 am on February 13, 2023
- Heated Battle Mode: 3:59 am on February 6, 2023
The Exquisite Night Chimes is the main event of Genshin Impact 3.4, and it features a Crown of Insight and a free four-star Liyue character. Don't forget to participate in it.
Similarly, Second Blooming has Lisa's character outfit that players could get for free. Lastly, Heated Battle Mode is just a side activity for casual players to enjoy in Genius Invokation TCG.
As far as the remainder of Genshin Impact 3.4 events go, here are the start dates:
- Warrior's Spirit: 10:00 am on February 9, 2023
- Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl: 10:00 am on February 16, 2023
- Overflowing Mastery: 4:00 am on February 20, 2023
Genshin Impact 3.5 is expected to start around March 1, 2022, which is when a whole new batch of events will be revealed. Until then, Travelers should enjoy the variety of content currently available to them, whether it's Iridescent Splendor's freebies or Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl's wackiness.
