Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023 login event: Iridescent Splendor rewards list

Genshin Impact's Iridescent Splendor Lantern Rite Gifts starts at 12:00 am on February 5, 2023, and will end at 5:59 am on March 1, 2023. It will offer several rewards to those logging in to play the game as long as this event lasts. Iridescent Splendor is not to be confused with the older May Fortune Find You login event, which also occurred in this Version Update.

The fast-approaching inclusion essentially gives players three Intertwined Fates and other minor rewards over a period of five days, all of which will be delivered to the player's in-game mail. The only requirement is that gamers must be Adventure Rank 2 or higher to be eligible for these bonuses.

All rewards from Iridescent Splendor Lantern Rite Gifts event in Genshin Impact

The rewards players will be able to get during the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the Iridescent Splendor rewards:

February 5 : 1x Intertwined Fate + 5x Bountiful Year + 5x Universal Peace + 50,000 Mora

: 1x Intertwined Fate + 5x Bountiful Year + 5x Universal Peace + 50,000 Mora February 6: 1x Fragile Resin + 5x Tianshu Meat + 5x Hero's Wits

1x Fragile Resin + 5x Tianshu Meat + 5x Hero's Wits February 7: 1x Intertwined Fate + 3x Guide to Diligence + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Intertwined Fate + 3x Guide to Diligence + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore February 8: 1x Fragile Resin + 3x Guide to Gold + 6x Sanctifying Unction

1x Fragile Resin + 3x Guide to Gold + 6x Sanctifying Unction February 9: 1x Intertwined Fate + 3x Guide to Prosperity + 50,000 Mora

That means the total number of rewards you could get from this Genshin Impact login event is:

3x Intertwined Fate

2x Fragile Resin

5x Bountiful Year

5x Universal Peace

100,000 Mora

3x Guide to Diligence

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

3x Guide to Gold

6x Sanctifying Unction

3x Guide to Prosperity

Travelers can get a good amount of loot just by virtue of logging in over five separate days, thanks to Iridescent Splendor.

Other Genshin Impact 3.4 events

This event will be over the soonest out of the other ones listed in this article (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a list of events that were active before Iridescent Splendor began but will end soon:

The Exquisite Night Chimes: 3:59 am on February 6, 2023

3:59 am on February 6, 2023 Second Blooming: 3:59 am on February 13, 2023

3:59 am on February 13, 2023 Heated Battle Mode: 3:59 am on February 6, 2023

The Exquisite Night Chimes is the main event of Genshin Impact 3.4, and it features a Crown of Insight and a free four-star Liyue character. Don't forget to participate in it.

Similarly, Second Blooming has Lisa's character outfit that players could get for free. Lastly, Heated Battle Mode is just a side activity for casual players to enjoy in Genius Invokation TCG.

Overflowing Mastery will be back soon (Image via HoYoverse)

As far as the remainder of Genshin Impact 3.4 events go, here are the start dates:

Warrior's Spirit: 10:00 am on February 9, 2023

10:00 am on February 9, 2023 Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl: 10:00 am on February 16, 2023

10:00 am on February 16, 2023 Overflowing Mastery: 4:00 am on February 20, 2023

Genshin Impact 3.5 is expected to start around March 1, 2022, which is when a whole new batch of events will be revealed. Until then, Travelers should enjoy the variety of content currently available to them, whether it's Iridescent Splendor's freebies or Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl's wackiness.

Poll : Do you like login events more than events with cutscenes and lore? Yes No 0 votes