Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023 login event: Iridescent Splendor rewards list

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Feb 05, 2023 00:51 IST
Some items that Travelers can expect to get from this event (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's Iridescent Splendor Lantern Rite Gifts starts at 12:00 am on February 5, 2023, and will end at 5:59 am on March 1, 2023. It will offer several rewards to those logging in to play the game as long as this event lasts. Iridescent Splendor is not to be confused with the older May Fortune Find You login event, which also occurred in this Version Update.

The fast-approaching inclusion essentially gives players three Intertwined Fates and other minor rewards over a period of five days, all of which will be delivered to the player's in-game mail. The only requirement is that gamers must be Adventure Rank 2 or higher to be eligible for these bonuses.

All rewards from Iridescent Splendor Lantern Rite Gifts event in Genshin Impact

The rewards players will be able to get during the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the Iridescent Splendor rewards:

  • February 5: 1x Intertwined Fate + 5x Bountiful Year + 5x Universal Peace + 50,000 Mora
  • February 6: 1x Fragile Resin + 5x Tianshu Meat + 5x Hero's Wits
  • February 7: 1x Intertwined Fate + 3x Guide to Diligence + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
  • February 8: 1x Fragile Resin + 3x Guide to Gold + 6x Sanctifying Unction
  • February 9: 1x Intertwined Fate + 3x Guide to Prosperity + 50,000 Mora

That means the total number of rewards you could get from this Genshin Impact login event is:

  • 3x Intertwined Fate
  • 2x Fragile Resin
  • 5x Bountiful Year
  • 5x Universal Peace
  • 100,000 Mora
  • 3x Guide to Diligence
  • 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
  • 3x Guide to Gold
  • 6x Sanctifying Unction
  • 3x Guide to Prosperity

Travelers can get a good amount of loot just by virtue of logging in over five separate days, thanks to Iridescent Splendor.

Other Genshin Impact 3.4 events

This event will be over the soonest out of the other ones listed in this article (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a list of events that were active before Iridescent Splendor began but will end soon:

  • The Exquisite Night Chimes: 3:59 am on February 6, 2023
  • Second Blooming: 3:59 am on February 13, 2023
  • Heated Battle Mode: 3:59 am on February 6, 2023

The Exquisite Night Chimes is the main event of Genshin Impact 3.4, and it features a Crown of Insight and a free four-star Liyue character. Don't forget to participate in it.

Similarly, Second Blooming has Lisa's character outfit that players could get for free. Lastly, Heated Battle Mode is just a side activity for casual players to enjoy in Genius Invokation TCG.

Overflowing Mastery will be back soon (Image via HoYoverse)

As far as the remainder of Genshin Impact 3.4 events go, here are the start dates:

  • Warrior's Spirit: 10:00 am on February 9, 2023
  • Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl: 10:00 am on February 16, 2023
  • Overflowing Mastery: 4:00 am on February 20, 2023

Genshin Impact 3.5 is expected to start around March 1, 2022, which is when a whole new batch of events will be revealed. Until then, Travelers should enjoy the variety of content currently available to them, whether it's Iridescent Splendor's freebies or Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl's wackiness.

