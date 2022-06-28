Genshin Impact leaks reveal new artifacts with Dendro and EM stats

Sumeru is a brand new region that is set to be released within Genshin Impact in only a few months' time. Along with Sumeru, the game is also set to release brand new artifact sets for characters.

One of the artifact sets is going to be focused towards Dendro characters. This is obviously understandable as Sumeru is a region that will revolve around the Dendro element. However, there is also another upcoming artifact set that will be dedicated towards elemental mastery (EM).

2p - 15% Dendro DMG Bonus



4p - When the enemy receives elemental damage, Dendro RES is reduced by 25% for 8 seconds. Can trigger when a damage-dealing character is off-field.



Thus, it gives a clear indication that the game is going to focus more towards elemental reactions. Apart from that, it also sort of gives an indication of the kind of characters that will be released in the coming days.

Detailed descriptions for the leaked Dendro and EM artifact sets in Genshin Impact

Before moving any further, it is important to mention that the new set of artifacts for both Dendro as well as elemental mastery will come out in Genshin Impact patch 3.0. Hence, fans will need to wait until at least the end of August before they can start farming for the same.

2p - Elemental Mastery is increased by 80.



4p - Effect triggered after the elemental reaction. 1/2/3 characters of the same element in the same team will cause the carrier to gain x/x/x% ATK. (cont below)



In any case, the names of the artifact sets along with their descriptions have been provided below:

Memories of the Deep Forest

15% Dendro Damage Increase (2 piece bonus)

When the enemy receives elemental damage, Dendro resistance is reduced by 25% for 8 seconds. Can trigger when a damage dealing character is off-field (4 piece bonus)

This is the standard Dendro artifact set that most characters of the same element will probably be able to use upon release in Genshin Impact. In fact, it sort of looks very similar to Viridescent Venerer, which is often used by Anemo characters.

The only difference is that, in the case of Viridescent Venerer, the damage shred is a lot more than it is for this one. Even then, it can be powerful, depending on the kits of the Dendro characters.

Ornamental Gold Dream

Elemental Mastery is increased by 80 (2 piece bonus)

Effect triggered after elemental reactions. If 1/2/3 characters of the same element is in the team, it will cause the carrier to gain x/x/x% ATK. If 1/2/3 characters of different element is in the team, it will case the carrier to gain x/x/x EM for 8 seconds. Can trigger when the carrier is off-field (4 piece bonus)

If a certain party has multiple characters of the same element, then the one who has this set equipped will get its attack enhanced. Apart from that, if the same party has multiple characters with different elements, then the one who has this set equipped with get their elemental mastery enhanced.

This set definitely looks quite powerful as it might be applicable for a vast number of characters and builds. In fact, it might be impactful for certain characters on the current roster as well that have talents that scale based off elemental mastery (Kuki Shinobu or Yae Miko).

In any case, amongst both these sets, the second one seems to be the one that has caught the attention of the fans. This is because elemental mastery is a very powerful stat in Genshin Impact. Therefore, an artifact set dedicated to the same is always welcome.

many same element in team = atk UP

Apart from that, considering the 4-piece bonus that it has, it might work universally for several elemental teams. The other set, which is focused towards Dendro, seems quite average as of now. Obviously, the final damage output will depend on how powerful Dendro turns out as an element as well.

Nevertheless, all of this is merely speculation and Genshin Impact fans should wait for official confirmation from Hoyoverse before getting too overly excited.

