Genshin Impact Legend of the Vagabond Sword event: Release date, gameplay details and leaks

Genshin Impact just announced an upcoming special domain event called "Legend of Vagabond Sword" that will have a unique set of challenges and event-exclusive rewards.

Genshin Impact has been meticulous in continuously updating the game with new events and challenges. Currently, players are halfway through the 1.6 version, and among the already ongoing few events, Genshin Impact has added one more.

"Legend of Vagabond Sword" is a special domain event where players can challenge various bosses and earn Primogems, Hero' Wits, and more.

More details about Legend of Vagabond Sword in Genshin Impact

"Legend of the Vagabond Sword" will be similar to other special domain events in Genshin Impact, where players can attempt it in either single-player or co-op mode. In addition, players can choose between various difficulties which will affect the rewards earned.

Legend of Vagabond Sword rewards (image via miHoYo)

Event release date

"Legend of the Vagabond Sword" event will be released on June 25th and will run for three weeks until July 8th. The special domain will appear on the map following the event's release.

"Legend of the Vagabond Sword" Event - Win Primogems on First Clear!



During the event, Travelers can venture into the event Domain and challenge an all-new, powerful boss to attain scores.



View Details Here:https://t.co/GESt9RHVEe#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/JgVig5UD4r — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 23, 2021

Event gameplay details

"Legend of the Vagabond Sword" event will have seven challenges where each day a new stage will be unlocked, starting with the event's release. Before starting the challenge, players can adjust to different variations on the stages. The variations include difficulty levels and special combat effects known as Flairs.

Choosing variations (image via miHoYo)

Difficulty levels and flair will carry specific multipliers that can boost a player's score. The combined high score of all challenges will determine the corresponding rewards.

Kazuha in Genshin Impact: Release date, voice actors, ascension materials, and more details

Rewards include Primogems, talent books, Hero's Wit, and Mora. There is also a special event-exclusive name card that players can get after reaching a specific high score.

To get all Primogems, players have to complete all challenges at any level of difficulty with any or no variation set in it.

Rewards panel (image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact: Share not your treasures quest guide

Bosses in the event

The "Legend of the Vagabond Sword" event bosses for the first three challenges are as follows:

Challenge I : Primo Geovishap

Challenge II : Oceanid

Challenge III : Maguu Kenki

Players can expect two bosses in a single challenge and subsequent challenges while they will face all 3 in the final one.

Challenge III in Legend of the Vagabond Sword (image via miHoYo)

Is Genshin Impact on Xbox?

Certain characters will receive an event bonus in specific challenges. Those characters will be able to do 20% more damage in that particular challenge. Below are the official details of the event bonus for the first three challenges:

Challenge I : Kazuha, Zhongli, Noelle, Diona

Challenge II : Eula, Klee, Rosaria, Yanfei

Challenge III : Tartaglia, Keqing, Bennett, Fischl

Players should keep in mind that this is a limited-time event that will disappear after its duration. Hence, they should try to obtain the highest possible combined score to get maximum rewards.

Five best Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss in June 2021

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul