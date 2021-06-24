Genshin Impact Legend of the Vagabond Sword event: Release date, gameplay details and leaks

Genshin Impact just announced an upcoming special domain event called "Legend of Vagabond Sword" that will have a unique set of challenges and event-exclusive rewards.
Genshin Impact has been meticulous in continuously updating the game with new events and challenges. Currently, players are halfway through the 1.6 version, and among the already ongoing few events, Genshin Impact has added one more.
"Legend of Vagabond Sword" is a special domain event where players can challenge various bosses and earn Primogems, Hero' Wits, and more.
More details about Legend of Vagabond Sword in Genshin Impact
"Legend of the Vagabond Sword" will be similar to other special domain events in Genshin Impact, where players can attempt it in either single-player or co-op mode. In addition, players can choose between various difficulties which will affect the rewards earned.
Event release date
"Legend of the Vagabond Sword" event will be released on June 25th and will run for three weeks until July 8th. The special domain will appear on the map following the event's release.
Event gameplay details
"Legend of the Vagabond Sword" event will have seven challenges where each day a new stage will be unlocked, starting with the event's release. Before starting the challenge, players can adjust to different variations on the stages. The variations include difficulty levels and special combat effects known as Flairs.
Difficulty levels and flair will carry specific multipliers that can boost a player's score. The combined high score of all challenges will determine the corresponding rewards.
Rewards include Primogems, talent books, Hero's Wit, and Mora. There is also a special event-exclusive name card that players can get after reaching a specific high score.
To get all Primogems, players have to complete all challenges at any level of difficulty with any or no variation set in it.
Bosses in the event
The "Legend of the Vagabond Sword" event bosses for the first three challenges are as follows:
- Challenge I : Primo Geovishap
- Challenge II : Oceanid
- Challenge III : Maguu Kenki
Players can expect two bosses in a single challenge and subsequent challenges while they will face all 3 in the final one.
Certain characters will receive an event bonus in specific challenges. Those characters will be able to do 20% more damage in that particular challenge. Below are the official details of the event bonus for the first three challenges:
- Challenge I : Kazuha, Zhongli, Noelle, Diona
- Challenge II : Eula, Klee, Rosaria, Yanfei
- Challenge III : Tartaglia, Keqing, Bennett, Fischl
Players should keep in mind that this is a limited-time event that will disappear after its duration. Hence, they should try to obtain the highest possible combined score to get maximum rewards.
