Genshin Impact Leroy quest chain guide

The Genshin Impact 4.3 update has added a new World Quest chain named after the main NPC, Leroy. The entire series is divided into seven parts and mostly consists of talking to some characters and doing some menial tasks like cleaning around the house. You can also unlock the following sub-quests in the Leroy quest series by moving the in-game time ahead by one day.
Note that to unlock this hidden quest chain, you must first complete Impromptu Poem of the Crimson Dawn and Questioning Melusine and Answering Machine World Quests in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: Complete Leroy quest chain guide
To trigger the hidden Leroy World Quest in Genshin Impact, head to The Steambird's office. Talk to Euphrasie and select the "Any new work?" option. This will trigger the first part of the hidden quest chain, Leroy: Dying Flash.
Leroy: Dying Flash
Dying Flash is the first part of the quest series. After talking to Euphraise, follow the navigation and talk to Benoit Leroy. He will ask you to do the following tasks:
- Clean up two dirty spots using Hydro.
- Feed Nana.
Once you're done, return to Leroy and get the following rewards for completing Dying Flash:
- Primogem x20
- Mora x 25000
- Fruity Trio x3
- Adventure EXP x150
Advance the in-game time by one day to trigger the next quest in Genshin Impact.
Leroy: Firing Squad
To start the Firing Squad quest, talk to Leroy after resetting the time by one day. He will ask you to clean up the dirty spots around the house again. Once that is done, return to him and get these rewards:
- Primogems x20
- Mora x 25000
- Fruity Trio x3
- Adventure EXP x150
Open the Paimon Menu and advance the in-game time by one day to trigger Leroy: Under Guard in Genshin Impact.
Leroy: Under Guard
To begin the Under Guard quest, talk to Molli in front of Leroy's house. You will be tasked with cleaning again. Clean the spots using Hydro and report back to Molli. Finally, knock on the door to trigger a brief cutscene. This will also conclude the third part of the Leroy quest chain, Under Guard, and give you the following rewards:
- Primogems x20
- Mora x 25000
- Fruity Trio x3
- Adventure EXP x150
Leroy: High Noon
After completing the Under Guard quest, adjust the in-game time by one day. This will trigger the High Noon quest in the Leroy quest chain, and you must follow these steps:
- Talk to Pip in front of Leroy's house.
- Investigate the two spots behind the house.
- Go to Fleuve Cendre.
- Talk to NPCs named Bracari and Snodgrass.
- Follow the quest navigation to exit Fleuve Cendre.
Completing this Genshin Impact quest will give you the following:
- Primogems x30
- Mora x 35000
- Adventure EXP x200
Wait for another day in the game to trigger Leroy: Hangman's Noose.
Leroy: Hangman's Noose
Hangman's Noose is very short. After completing High Noon, return to Leroy's house and approach the quest location. After a brief cutscene, examine the strange boxes behind the house. This will complete the quest and give you these rewards:
- Primogems x20
- Mora x 25000
- Adventure EXP x150
Leroy: Queen of the Night's Aria
Queen of the Night's Aria will automatically be triggered after completing Hangman's Noose on the same day. But you will need to advance the in-game time by two days to wait for Leroy's Bulle Fruit signal and proceed with the quest. Next, follow Benoit to the main Aquabus Waterway Hub, board the Navia line, and keep pursuing Benoit.
Here are the rewards for completing Queen of the Night's Aria in Genshin Impact:
- Primogems x20
- Mora x 25000
- Rainbow Rose x1
- Adventure EXP x150
Leroy: Beautiful Friends
Beautiful Friends is the final part of the Leroy quest chain. Advance the in-game time by one day to get the quest. Follow the quest navigation and talk to Molli.
The rewards for doing this Genshin Impact quest are:
- Primogems x20
- Mora x 25000
- Fontaine Reputation EXP x20
- Adventure EXP x100
- Bulle Fruit x3
- Autumn's Gift x1
Completing the entire Leroy quest chain will also unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement called A Human Drama, worth five Primogems, in the Wonders of the World category.