Genshin Impact Leroy quest chain guide

The Genshin Impact 4.3 update has added a new World Quest chain named after the main NPC, Leroy. The entire series is divided into seven parts and mostly consists of talking to some characters and doing some menial tasks like cleaning around the house. You can also unlock the following sub-quests in the Leroy quest series by moving the in-game time ahead by one day.

Note that to unlock this hidden quest chain, you must first complete Impromptu Poem of the Crimson Dawn and Questioning Melusine and Answering Machine World Quests in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Complete Leroy quest chain guide

Talk to Euphrasie to trigger the Leroy quest. (Image via HoYoverse)

To trigger the hidden Leroy World Quest in Genshin Impact, head to The Steambird's office. Talk to Euphrasie and select the "Any new work?" option. This will trigger the first part of the hidden quest chain, Leroy: Dying Flash.

Leroy: Dying Flash

Talk to Benoit Leroy. (Image via HoYoverse)

Dying Flash is the first part of the quest series. After talking to Euphraise, follow the navigation and talk to Benoit Leroy. He will ask you to do the following tasks:

Clean up two dirty spots using Hydro.

Feed Nana.

Once you're done, return to Leroy and get the following rewards for completing Dying Flash:

Primogem x20

Mora x 25000

Fruity Trio x3

Adventure EXP x150

Advance the in-game time by one day to trigger the next quest in Genshin Impact.

Leroy: Firing Squad

Help out Leroy again. (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the Firing Squad quest, talk to Leroy after resetting the time by one day. He will ask you to clean up the dirty spots around the house again. Once that is done, return to him and get these rewards:

Primogems x20

Mora x 25000

Fruity Trio x3

Adventure EXP x150

Open the Paimon Menu and advance the in-game time by one day to trigger Leroy: Under Guard in Genshin Impact.

Leroy: Under Guard

Talk to Molli. (Image via HoYoverse)

To begin the Under Guard quest, talk to Molli in front of Leroy's house. You will be tasked with cleaning again. Clean the spots using Hydro and report back to Molli. Finally, knock on the door to trigger a brief cutscene. This will also conclude the third part of the Leroy quest chain, Under Guard, and give you the following rewards:

Primogems x20

Mora x 25000

Fruity Trio x3

Adventure EXP x150

Leroy: High Noon

Receive a package from Pip. (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Under Guard quest, adjust the in-game time by one day. This will trigger the High Noon quest in the Leroy quest chain, and you must follow these steps:

Talk to Pip in front of Leroy's house.

Investigate the two spots behind the house.

Go to Fleuve Cendre.

Talk to NPCs named Bracari and Snodgrass.

Follow the quest navigation to exit Fleuve Cendre.

Completing this Genshin Impact quest will give you the following:

Primogems x30

Mora x 35000

Adventure EXP x200

Wait for another day in the game to trigger Leroy: Hangman's Noose.

Leroy: Hangman's Noose

Approach Leroy's house entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Hangman's Noose is very short. After completing High Noon, return to Leroy's house and approach the quest location. After a brief cutscene, examine the strange boxes behind the house. This will complete the quest and give you these rewards:

Primogems x20

Mora x 25000

Adventure EXP x150

Leroy: Queen of the Night's Aria

Wait for the "Bulle Fruit" signal (Image via HoYoverse)

Queen of the Night's Aria will automatically be triggered after completing Hangman's Noose on the same day. But you will need to advance the in-game time by two days to wait for Leroy's Bulle Fruit signal and proceed with the quest. Next, follow Benoit to the main Aquabus Waterway Hub, board the Navia line, and keep pursuing Benoit.

Here are the rewards for completing Queen of the Night's Aria in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x20

Mora x 25000

Rainbow Rose x1

Adventure EXP x150

Leroy: Beautiful Friends

Talk to Molli to conclude the Leroy quest chain (Image via HoYoverse)

Beautiful Friends is the final part of the Leroy quest chain. Advance the in-game time by one day to get the quest. Follow the quest navigation and talk to Molli.

The rewards for doing this Genshin Impact quest are:

Primogems x20

Mora x 25000

Fontaine Reputation EXP x20

Adventure EXP x100

Bulle Fruit x3

Autumn's Gift x1

Completing the entire Leroy quest chain will also unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement called A Human Drama, worth five Primogems, in the Wonders of the World category.