Genshin Impact Luna I is a special update for veterans and spenders

The Genshin Impact Luna I update is set to release on September 10, 2025, and it brings a few QoL updates that will definitely benefit long-time players. HoYoverse recently premiered a preview program for the upcoming patch, showcasing various items that the developers have planned for the 5th anniversary of Genshin Impact. One of these rewards will be particularly big for veterans and spenders in the game.

Let's take a look at the features that might benefit long-time players and spenders that will be introduced in the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna I update.

The Genshin Impact Luna I update can be a game-changer for long-time veterans and spenders

During the Genshin Impact Luna I special livestream, the developers introduced a new item called the Masterless Stella Fortuna. As the name implies, you obtain this by pulling on the character banner. The Masterless Stella Fortuna is acquired when you obtain the eighth copy of a character, i.e., when you have the maximum number of Constellations for a particular unit already.

What this Masterless Stella Fortuna does is essentially allow you to perform a level break on any one of your characters. Consuming one of these will boost them to level 95, and using two more will upgrade them to 100. Given that this can be used on any character, the Masterless Stella Fortuna will allow you to power up several units that you own.

Upgrading a character will automatically boost their stats and abilities, allowing meta units such as Bennet to shine even further. This item is definitely a big buff to many characters in the game, whose abilities will now be more powerful.

Masterless Stella Fortuna (Image via HoYoverse)

Veteran players, especially those who have been playing ever since the game came out, might have a few characters who are at maximum Constellation, especially the standard ones. This definitely comes in clutch when you lose a 50-50, as you will not be feeling that much disappointed, given you will be rewarded with 25 Starglitters alongside the Masterless Stella Fortuna.

The same can be said for the spenders or the "Whales" in the game. Given that you might lose several 50-50s in trying to pull for a few copies for a rate-up character, you can get quite a few Masterless Stella Fortunas going forward from the Genshin Impact Luna I update.

Albeit, while it is great for long-time veterans and spenders, the question may arise on how it affects the game's meta, especially those who started recently, or have remained completely F2P. The coming days will decide how the developers will approach these issues, specifically in maintaining a fair balance of content among the entire playerbase.

