Genshin Impact Luna III leaks: List of 4-star characters getting direct buffs

Genshin Impact Luna III leaks have revealed many Mondstadt characters to be getting enhancements to their kits. According to leaks, Mondstadt characters related to the Hexenzirkel group will be able to become Magic characters and unlock unique passive talent buffs when paired with another Magic character. Aside from this buff, characters are also rumored to receive enhancements to their old passives and constellations.Surprisingly, 5-star Mondstadt characters aren't the only ones receiving buffs in Luna III. Leaks have revealed details about 4-star characters who are getting a power increase, and this might come as a shock to many fans. Multiple original 4-stars like Sucrose and Razor are rumored to be receiving enhanced character kits in Genshin Impact.This article goes over the list of 4-star characters leaked to be getting buffed in the Genshin Impact Luna III update.Genshin Impact Luna III 4-star character buffs leakedSucroseMondstadt already has a strong cast of 4-star characters who can give even 5-star characters a run for their money. For example, Sucrose can shred elemental resistances by using the Viridescent Venerer artifact, give ATK% to a teammate using the TTDS catalyst, and increase the team's Elemental Mastery. She definitely didn't need buffs, but leaks have revealed that she's getting one regardless.Here's what's coming for Sucrose according to leaks:Witch's Eve Rite: Sevenfold Transmutation: A new passive that can be unlocked by completing Witch's Homework: Of Wonderland Flower. When there's another Magic character in the party, Sucrose will create a small wild spirit that increases the normal attack, charged attack, plunge attack, skill, and burst of party members by 5.71428% for 15 seconds and of Magic characters by 7.14285% for 20 seconds.Constellation 6: It now also gives an 8.57142% Elemental DMG bonus to Magic characters in the team.That's it for Sucrose. She's a fairly strong 4-star, and these Magic character-exclusive buffs will make her stronger alongside Mondstadt character teams.FischlNext on the list, we have Fischl. Much like Sucrose, Fischl is also a strong character who already receives buffs from time to time in the form of new artifact sets, teammates, and even reactions. If the leaks turn out to be true, the Prinzessin is about to get the following new powers:Witch's Eve Rite: Phantasmal Nocturne: A new passive unlocked by completing Fischl's Witch quest. When there's another Magic character in the party, Fischl will give a 22.5% ATK buff on triggering the Overload reaction or a 90 Elemental Mastery buff on triggering Electro-Charged/Lunar Electro-Charged for 10 seconds.Constellation 6: It can now double the Witch passive effect by 100% when Oz performs a coordinated attack.This is a massive buff for Fischl, as she is quite strong in reaction-based teams. Being one of the oldest 4-stars, most players would likely have her at C6. This means Fischl will be able to easily provide either a 45% ATK boost or 180 EM.RazorLast but not least, Razor is the third 4-star leaked to be getting buffs in the Genshin Impact Luna III update. Razor getting a Hexenzirkel-related buff might be surprising, but that's what the leaks are pointing towards. Even HoYoverse made a Genshin Impact post on X about Hexenzirkel where there were icons for all characters rumored to be getting buffs, including Razor's.Here's what the leaked Razor buffs look like:New Witch passive: Increases Soul Companion's DMG by 70% of Razor's ATK. Complete Witch's Homework: Razor to make him a Magic character. When there's another Magic character in the team, the following effect takes place: When Razor's Electro Sigil count is more than the limit during his Elemental Burst, a lightning strike will occur, dealing 150% of Razor's ATK as AoE Electro DMG and restoring 7 energy. This can happen once every second.Constellation 6: Adds the following new effect: When Razor gains sigils, it will always be 3. After Razor consumes the sigils, his Crit Rate will be increased by 10% and Crit DMG by 50% for 15 seconds.Razor is an impressive 4-star DPS in the early game but loses his value later. With these rumored buffs, Razor might come close to modern 4-star DPS characters like Gaming.