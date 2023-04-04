Genshin Impact is hosting a small event called Spices From the West: Northerly Search, where players must make several Fragrant Seasonings by following some recipes. Fans may welcome their favorite characters inside their Serenitea Pot for a taste test. Doing so will also increase their Companionship EXP. Each dish requires various ingredients, and it can be challenging to find all of them.

This article will showcase all the items needed to cook the Fragrant Seasonings from Days 4 and 5 and how to obtain them in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain Mint, Pepper, and other items for the Spices From the West event in Genshin Impact

Day 4 Fragrant Seasoning ingredients

Ingredients for Flavor of Windrise (Image via HoYoverse)

The Day Four of Spices From the West unlocked a new seasoning recipe called the Flavor of Windrise. Luckily, all three ingredients that are required to make it can be found in Mondstadt. Here is a list of the items and their locations.

1) Dandelion Seeds

Dandelion Seeds can be farmed in the city of Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

A player only needs two Dandelion Seeds to make the Flavor of Windrise, and this item can be found at different locations in Mondstadt. However, the best place to obtain them quickly is in front of the main city of the Nation of Freedom.

Fans can find several spawns of Dandelion Seeds near the city gate. It should be noted that they can only be gotten once a player initiates an Anemo reaction on Dandelion flowers; hence bringing an Anemo character like Sucrose is recommended.

2) Mint

Mint can be found all over Teyvat (Image via HoYoverse)

Mint is a popular culinary item in Genshin Impact and can be found throughout Teyvat. Because just two spawns of this item are necessary for Day Four seasonings, fans can teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Windrise, Mondstadt. Players may locate two Mints near the Statue, as depicted on the map above.

3) Small Lamp Grass

Locations of all Small Lamp Grass (Image via HoYoverse)

Small Lamp Grass is a local commodity only found in Mondstadt. In Genshin Impact, the finest spots to farm this item are Wolvendom and Whispering Forest. Day Four seasoning only required one Little Lamp Grass, so fans can go in any general direction to get this item.

Day 5 Fragrant Seasoning ingredients

Mellow Fragrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Day Five seasoning is called Mellow Fragrance, and similar to previous seasonings, the new recipe also requires three ingredients that can be easily located in Mondstadt.

1) Small Lamp Grass

Whispering Forest is an excellent spot to farm Small Lamp Grass (Image via HoYoverse)

Small Lamp Grass is an item that is required to make Day Four seasonings as well and has already been mentioned above. This time, fans will need two, which they may farm according to the map above.

2) Wolfhooks

All Wolfhook locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolfhook is a local specialty found only in the Wolvendom region of Mondstadt. Luckily, it is not hard to spot, thanks to its color scheme.

3) Pepper

Buy Pepper from NPCs (Image via HoYoverse)

Pepper is a cooking ingredient used in several recipes in Genshin Impact. Fans can buy this item in bulk by exchanging Mora. Currently, there are only five NPCs that sell Pepper, and they are:

Aoi in Inazuma City

Blanche in Mondstadt City

Dongsheng in Liyue Harbor

Hamawi in Sumeru City

Rama in Port Ormos, Sumeru

This concludes the list of all the ingredients required to cook the seasonings for Day Four and Five of the Genshin Impact event Spices From the West. Fans can earn 120 Primogems and other in-game rewards by mastering both recipes.

