Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Path of Austere Frost guide

The final phase of Genshin Impact's Moonlight Merriment is now available, and players can continue collecting Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests.

Path of Austere Frost was unlocked today after a daily reset and is set to be in Dragonspine. Additionally, 20 Moonchase Charms and 30 Mystmoon Chests can be collected in certain areas of Dragonspine to increase the collection progress on the event page.

Aside from the rewards on the Moonlight Merriment page, players can also obtain Primogems from each Mystmoon Chest that they have collected.

Guide for Path of Austere Frost in Genshin Impact's Moonlight Merriment

Collection progress and rewards on Moonlight Merriment event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

20 Moonchase Charms and 30 Mystmoon Chests are on the Path of Austere Frost in Genshin Impact's Moonlight Merriment. You need to collect all of them for the progress to reach 100%.

After completing the exploration, go to the event page to claim the rewards. The rewards you can obtain are as below:

18 Mystic Enhancement Ores

80000 Mora

1 Emperor's Balsam

200 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever

All 20 Moonchase Charms in Dragonspine

Moonchase Charms location with the routes (Image via Genshin Impact's interactive map)

The Moonchase Charms are located in Entombed City - Outskirts, Wyrmrest Valley, and Snow-Covered Path. You can refer to Genshin Impact's official interactive map to spot each charm's location precisely.

Since most of the charms are scattered in the area, it is better to create a route and focus on one course at a time. In addition, there are a lot of Teleport Waypoints in Dragonspine. Take advantage of Waypoints and move around effortlessly to collect the charms faster.

Before collecting all Moonchase Charms in the Path of Austere Frost, you can divide it into seven routes. Each road starts from the nearest Waypoint to a charm. By following the course that was set, you can avoid missing any charms.

Moonchase Charm on top of a broken tower (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be a lot of climbing while gathering the items. In addition, the Cold Meter in Dragonspine also needs to be looked out for. Therefore, it is recommended to consume Goulash: a dish that can decrease the rate of Sheer Cold meter for the whole party, and Sticky Honey Roast: food that will reduce all party members' climbing and sprinting stamina consumption.

All 30 Mystmoon Chests in Dragonspine

Mystmoon Chests in Dragonspine with routes (Image via Genshin Impact's interactive map)

Mystmoon Chests in Dragonspine are located in the same location as the Moonchase Charms. However, none of them are floating, and you can only find them on the ground, hiding behind rocks and trees.

In addition, most Mystmoon Chests are near each other so that you can divide them into five routes, just like the image above. Start at Teleport Waypoint in Entombed City - Outskirts and finish at the last treasure chest on top of the mountain on the Snow-Covered Path.

Note that some Mystmoon Chests are sealed, and you need to defeat enemies to unlock the chest. Aside from the Genshin Impact Interactive Map, you can also refer to a video walkthrough showing the location of each chest and charm one by one.

Visiting Linyang, the person in charge of the treasure hunting event can be the last resort if you miss any Moonchase Charm or Mystmoon Chest in Genshin Impact. She is very familiar with the positions of each of the items and may help in marking some locations that you have not collected yet.

