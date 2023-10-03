Genshin Impact Neuvillette builds: DPS, Sub DPS, and Free-to-play options explained

Neuvillette becomes the fourth playable character in the Genshin Impact roster after the three siblings in the first update. Holding a commanding position in Fontaine's hierarchy, Neuvillette is an essential asset to the main story's lore and the gameplay rotation. While his kit is quite easy to build around, utilizing him for the best rotation can be tricky.

Before building him, it is important to note that Neuvillette is a DPS character. This 5-star Hydro unit functions pretty well as a F2P unit, where Constellations or signature weapons aren't necessary. However, like most characters in the game, having different weapons and Artifacts can change the role of Neuvillette.

The following article lists the best team rotations and builds for different kinds of output. Players are recommended to get accustomed to Neuvillette's abilities before building him.

Best DPS and sub-DPS options for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Given that Neuvillette is a DPS character, most of his damage output can be thrown via his Charged attack. To summarize his skill rotation, you will need to summon the "Sourcewater Droplets" by either casting a burst or charged attack beam. Picking these droplets up will heal Neuvillette and enhance his CA build-up.

Neuvillette droplets (Image via Genshin Impact)

To build him as the ultimate DPS option, his signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow, is the best one for Neuvillette. However, since 5-star signature weapons are hard to come by, Prototype Amber is a great option in terms of F2P and in general. If you're looking to purchase the battle pass, go for Sacrificial Jade R5, as it can increase the wearer's HP by 64%.

Prototype Amber (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, for maximum burst uptime and sub-DPS route, the Hakushin Ring from the forge is yet another great weapon to have. However, having an electro-based team is necessary.

Here is a summary of all the weapons based on their roles and rarity:

Tome of the Eternal Flow: 5-star signature, best DPS option, hard to earn.

Prototype Amber: 4-star F2P, second-best DPS option, easy to earn.

Hakushin Ring: 4-star F2P, decent off-field electro team support, easy to earn.

Sacrificial Jade: 4-star Battle pass, hybrid sub-DPS option, moderate difficulty in earning.

Regarding artifacts, the Marechaussee Hunter set is the best option for Neuvillette, be it for DPS or sub-DPS. However, if you're looking to play him with Electro or Hyperbloom teams, Thundersoother and Gilded Dream are decent sets. Since Marechaussee Hunter is free to acquire from domains, having the 4-set equipped is recommended.

Marechaussee Hunter domain location (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the Marechaussee Hunter 4-set, the optimal stats include HP, for the most part, alongside crit damage. Goblet should include the Hydro damage bonus for DPS Neuvillette and HP for sub-DPS.

Lastly, Energy Recharge is optional for maximum burst uptime, as casting burst every rotation will allow you to create Sourcewater Droplets on demand.

The following section will explain the best teams to have, be it off-field or on-field roles.

Best teams and rotation for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette shines the best in Electro and Hyperbloom teams, where buffing other characters' damage can go both ways. Here is a list of all the best teams, be it expensive and F2P:

Electro expensive: Yae Miko (electro), Neuvillette (main DPS), Kazuha (swirl), Zhongli (shielder against interruption).

Yae Miko (electro), Neuvillette (main DPS), Kazuha (swirl), Zhongli (shielder against interruption). Electro easy-to-build: Fischl (Electro), Neuvillette (Hydro DPS), Sucrose (swirl), and any shielder.

Best Electro team options (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that the aforementioned teams do not have a healer, as Neuvillette can self-heal by picking up droplets. Hence, having a shielder is enough in such cases. For Hyperbloom teams, the following characters are recommended:

Hyperbloom expensive: Yae Miko/Raiden EM, Nahida, Neuvillette, and Zhongli.

Yae Miko/Raiden EM, Nahida, Neuvillette, and Zhongli. Hyperbloom easy-to-build: Dendro Traveler, Lisa, Neuvillette, and any shielder.

Best Hyperbloom team options (Image via Genshin Impact)

Other reactions such as Burgeon, Freeze, and Bloom can be used with Neuvillette but won't be able to grant a similar result compared to Electro and Hyperbloom.