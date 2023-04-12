Genshin Impact Nilotpala lotus locations with the quickest farming routes

Genshin Impact provides its player base with beautiful terrain and domains to explore. From cracking puzzles to defeating various monsters, there is no shortage of things to do in the vast world of Teyvat. However, the hunger for exploration often doubles when there are characters to build. Each unit in Genshin Impact requires a lot of materials to level up. Some resources are available in the open world, while others are time-gated behind domains. The following article lists the best farming methods for one such resource, the Nilotpala lotus.

Players can find them exclusively within the Sumeru region, as characters, including Tighnari and Layla, need them to ascend further into Tier 6. The current v3.6 have the latter as a featured 4-star character, leading everyone to venture into the land of Dendro for the Nilopala lotus.

Where to find Nilotpala lotus in Genshin Impact and how to farm them quickly in the open world

1) Pinpoint locations

Nilotpala lotuses can be found near lakes and river banks of the Sumeru region. Like any other regional specialty in the game, Nilotpala lotuses are scattered across multiple regions of Sumeru. Hence, picking every single one in a random order might take forever. Instead, you should follow a specific route to make things faster.

Nilotpala locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

To start, you can familiarize yourself and memorize the general locations of the Nilotpala spawns since you need to go back there later. Genshin Impact's official interactive map is a great place to begin, as it can pinpoint the locations for every nation's specialty, whether underground or surface.

As seen in the image above, Nilotpala lotuses can also be found in bulk near water bodies, while some locations can be ignored until the very end of the farm.

2) Best farming routes

To start, it is important to have a few teleport waypoints and the Statue of the Sevens unlocked. Focus on the waypoints near the Chatkaram Cave in the North and the Palace of Alcazarzaray, located slightly to the right. The image below should provide a clearer idea of the waypoints mentioned.

Teleport waypoints to reach the nearest Nilotpala locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can start your farm by teleporting to the waypoint near the palace. Upon spawning, head towards the location and follow the image below to pick all the lotuses.

Location of Nilotpala lotuses near the palace (Image via Genshin Impact)

From there, spawn at the waypoint of the hill located south of the palace, and keep heading south upon spawning until you come across a waterfall. The image below should help you with the locations of the Nilotpala lotuses near the waterfall.

Nilotpala lotus locations near the waterfall (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the following location, head further south towards the waypoint just outside Sumeru City, at the 'Chinvat Ravine.' Upon spawning, keep heading southeast until you come across another waterfall, as shown in the image below.

Waterfall as mentioned (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nilotpala locations near the Chinvat Ravine (Image via HoYoverse)

The following route for farming is near the Vimara village, with the waypoint located in the Adravi Valley. The image below can provide a clearer idea of the waypoint and the lotus locations.

Lotus locations in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Vimara village waypoint location (Image via HoYoverse)

These locations should provide you with 33 lotuses in less than ten minutes, solely because these locations hold the resources in bulk.

3) Other locations

Alongside the routes mentioned above, there are other locations that you can use to pick up the Nilotpala. Four of these flowers can be found near a small pool of water located near Pardis Dhyai. Next, you can head to the Varanara forest on the northern part of the map.

Varanara Nilotpala location (Image via HoYoverse)

However, it would help if you started the Aranara World Quest to unlock the region. The final location you can try out is near Devantaka Mountain, as shown in the image below.

Devantaka Mountains (Image via HoYoverse)

Each lotus will respawn 48 hours after you pick them up from any of the locations mentioned above.

