Genshin Impact "place with a lot of ships" location and Ahes' quest guide

If Genshin Impact players talk to Serene, they can get vague hints about where the other Melusine quests are. One of the messages discusses a "place with a lot of ships." That refers to a spot north of Merusea Village called "A Lonely Place." Anybody who goes to this location can easily see some small boats scattered around. If you enter this area, you might find Ahes speaking to you.

Talking to This NPC starts The Lone Phantom Sail quest. If you don't know how to reach this "A Lonely Place," teleport to Merusea Village. Right next to the Teleport Waypoint is a pink wormhole that states, "Go to 'A Lonely Place.'" Using it will get you very close to Ahes for her quest.

Where to find the "place with a lot of ships" in Genshin Impact for Ahes?

If you talk to Serene and select the "Are there any Melusines around who might need my help?" dialogue option, you may get a message referring to a "place with a lot of ships."

Head to "A Lonely Place" north of Merusea Village. Confused Travelers can consult the following brief guide on how to get to it.

The pink spherical object shown ahead will teleport you to another spot (Image via HoYoverse)

If you use the Teleport Waypoint in Merusea Village, look to the north to find a pink spherical object. Interact with it to teleport to "A Lonely Place" where Ahes is. All you have to do is talk to the NPC to start The Lone Phantom Sail.

This is where Ahes' quest starts (Image via HoYoverse)

This undertaking has several quest objectives in Genshin Impact. The beginning is straightforward, as you go to a marked spot on your map to find Ahes next to an Echoing Conch. Eventually, you will get an option to choose which signal you want to pick.

Make sure to select the shortest one to save time.

Absorb a nearby Xenochromatic Bubblerbeast's ability (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the "Use the conches to send the Signal" part of this The Lone Phantom Sail quest, perform a Normal Attack on a nearby Xenochromatic Blubberbeast. Afterward, go to the Conch and activate the following variations of its Elemental Skill:

Hold Press Hold

Note: This option is for the shortest signal. If you picked something else, it would be longer.

After doing the Echoing Conch section, look for a nearby phantom ship in "A Lonely Place" and continue following it.

Investigate the areas of interest

These are where the three clues are (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three clues to search for in this part of The Lone Phantom Sail quest in Genshin Impact. Two of them are near each other in the southern part of the shipwreck, while the last one can be found up north. After you find all three, you need to send a signal again.

If you picked the shortest one from earlier, the pattern is:

Hold Press Hold

Travelers must follow the phantom ship once more.

Finishing up this Genshin Impact quest

This is where the final clue location is (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you get the "Look for clues near the wreck" step, just search for a book in one of the barrels. Interacting with it will force Genshin Impact players to defeat three waves of Rifthound Whelps. Finally, interact with the strange item to finish this The Lone Phantom Sail quest.