Genshin Impact reveals interesting stats for Golden Apple Archipelago events

The flagship event of Genshin Impact 2.8, The Summertime Odyssey, ends in just three days. As the Sumeru update approaches, developers have shared some interesting stats about the Golden Apple Archipelago events.

Something similar was also done for The Chasm in 2.7 and Genhin Impact officials are known to do this for almost every other flagship event. These stats are an interesting way to increase social interaction with their userbase from all servers. Similarly, players also enjoy learning about these fun and bizarre stats for their own entertainment. The following article will cover all the interesting stats mentioned in the latest Genshin Impact post.

Genshin Impact: Officials reveal fun stats about 2.8 flagship events

Genshin Impact has its own special newspaper called The Tevyat Times, which is usually published after flagship events. It is a great way for players to look back and learn about the fun and bizarre things other players have done in the game. Most recently, the fourth volume of the Tevyat Times was posted by the developers. The latest issue covers patch 2.8's flagship event, The Summertime Odyssey in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

How does it feel to be back in the Golden Apple Archipelago?



If you'd like Paimon to report on anything else, write it in the comments!



*All data is collected from the America, Europe, Asia, and TW, HK, MO Servers.



#GenshinImpact Teyvat Times - Vol. 4How does it feel to be back in the Golden Apple Archipelago?If you'd like Paimon to report on anything else, write it in the comments!*All data is collected from the America, Europe, Asia, and TW, HK, MO Servers. Teyvat Times - Vol. 4How does it feel to be back in the Golden Apple Archipelago? If you'd like Paimon to report on anything else, write it in the comments!*All data is collected from the America, Europe, Asia, and TW, HK, MO Servers.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ZdxK6X83xz

The official tweet shown above shares all kinds of interesting stats about players who spent the month of August scavenging through the islands for free Primogems in Genshin Impact.

ABOUT THE ISLANDS

The issue starts with the Pudding Isle hidden treasure chests, which can be unlocked by changing bonsai setups and collecting seelies. Surprisingly, only 18.12% of players managed to find the treasure chests. Similarly, the Phantasmal Conches that explain Xinyan's passion for music on her island were found by only 43.79% of players in the game.

The Twilight Theater was a great hit on Fischl's island, where around 681K shows were performed every day in the first week alone. During the performances, 44.48% of players brought the "bystander" onto the stage and funnily enough, there was a player from Asia who brought the "bystander" onto the stage 32 times.

Lastly, players can find a hidden World Quest with a tragic story about an adventurer named Wolfgang and his dying wish to taste Sweet Madame. On the very first day of Mona's island, 100,906 Sweet Madames were served in his memory.

ABOUT HILICHURLS

Stats about Hilichurls in Tevyat Times Vol. 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tevyat Time's latest issue also reveals stats regarding Hilichurls. These stats state that, in the first week of the Golden Apple Archipelago, the game's players collectively defeated around 529 million Hilichurls, with around 56 million sea encampments being sunk.

The data also reveals that the Hilichurls did not go down without a fight. During the first week of the flagship event, the Hilichurls managed to defeat 1.6 million Travelers by making them fall into the sea.

ABOUT TREASURE CHESTS AND WORLD QUESTS

As soon as the flagship event started, 56 million treasure chests were collected in one day, where most players cleared the Broken Isle first. During the first day, 35.51% Genshin Impact players managed to collect 14 Phantasmal Conches.

Both Twinning Isle and Broken Isle have a hidden Phantasmal Conch, with 72% of players missing at least one of the two conches.

ABOUT REMINISCENT REGIMEN

dee @thomamylove_ @GenshinImpact proud to say i was one of the ones stealing someone's waverider @GenshinImpact proud to say i was one of the ones stealing someone's waverider https://t.co/sOPGICcByz

Since the start of the Reminiscent Regimen event in Genshin Impact, players have managed to throw around 4.4 million Hilichurls off the platforms on average every day. Surprisingly, with great teamwork, 12 players have managed to clear all the stages of the event with perfect scores on their very first try.

The latest issue also reports that during the Raid missions of the event, an average of 760K players had their Waveriders stolen every day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S