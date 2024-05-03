Genshin Impact Sea of Bygone Eras (east) Hydroculus locations

You can find up to 46 Hydroculus in the Sea of Bygone Eras, a new underwater area in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. It is important to mention that 20 of these are found on the west side of the map, while the remaining 26 are in the east. You can easily collect most Hydroculus in the east while exploring the map, but some are locked behind puzzles.

This article will guide you to the locations of all 26 Hydroculus on the eastern map of the Sea of Bygone Eras in Genshin Impact.

All 26 Sea of Bygone (east) Hydroculus locations in Genshin Impact

Hydroculus #1

Between the broken pipe (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one Hydroculus between one of the broken pipes in Collegium Phonascorum.

Hydroculus #2

Solve the puzzle to get the Hydroculus (Image via HoYoverse)

There's one Hydroculus near the eastern entrance of the Collegium Phonascorum. Complete the challenge to remove the seal and get the Hydroculus and a Luxurious Chest in the Sea of Bygone Eras.

Hydroculus #3

Head to the top of the pipe (Image via HoYoverse)

Head north from your previous location to find another Hydroculus at the top of the broken pipe.

Hydroculus #4

Found near a Blubberbeast (Image via HoYoverse)

Head southwest from your previous location to find a Hydroculus on a flower near a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast.

Hydroculus #5

Above a seagrass east of Collegium Phonascorum (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one Hydroculus above the seagrass east of Collegium Phonascorum.

Hydroculus #6

Hit the clam and open it to collect the Hydroculus (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the large pink clam near the teleport waypoint east of Alta Semita to find a Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #7

There's one above the flower south of your previous spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Swim upward in the south direction from your previous location to find a Hydroculus above a large yellow and orange flower.

Hydroculus #8

Look inside the pipe instrument near the waterway (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one Hydroculus inside the third pipe near the waterway in Alta Semita.

Hydroculus #9

The Hydroculus is hidden inside the rock (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the Hydroculus from the pipe, swim toward the bottom of the sea slightly west of your previous location to find a breakable rock. Break it and collect the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #10

The Hydroculus is located above the rock (Image via HoYoverse)

Swim upward in the northwest direction from your previous spot to find one Hydroculus above a rock.

Hydroculus #11

This one is easy to spot (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one Hydroculus on top of a pillar near the northern teleport waypoint in Alta Semita.

Hydroculus #12

Hydroculus is at the top of the pillar (Image via HoYoverse)

From your previous location, swim upward in the southeast direction to find another Hydroculus at the top of a pillar.

Hydroculus #13

Hydroculus is above the floating rock (Image via HoYoverse)

Swim upward in the east direction to find a Hydroculus above a floating rock.

Hydroculus #14

Hydroculus is between the two Wonderchime Flowers (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the 13th Hydroculus, swim toward the bottom of the sea to find a Hydroculus between two Wonderchime Flowers.

Hydroculus #15

Hydroculus is above the Washer Octopus (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of Alta Semita and head north to find a Hydroculus above a Washer Octopus puzzle.

Hydroculus #16

Break the rock to get the Hydroculus (Image via HoYoverse)

From your previous location, swim toward the bottom in the west direction to find a breakable rock and destroy it to collect the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #17

Hydroculus is near the entrance of Domus Aurea (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint near the entrance of Domus Aurea and go northwest to find a Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #18

Inside a large clam (Image via HoYoverse)

Swim downward to find a large pink clam. Hit it once to open it and collect the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #19

Look behind the pipes above the Domus Aurea entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

There's one Hydroculus inside a small gap behind the pipes above the Domus Aurea entrance.

Hydroculus #20

Near few Fontemer Aberrants (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of Alta Semita and head southeast to find a Hydroculus near a few Fontemer Aberrants.

Hydroculus #21

It is at the bottom of the sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Swim toward the bottom of the sea from your previous location to find another Hydroculus near a large crab monster.

Hydroculus #22

Destroy the rock and get the Hydroculus (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint south of Clivus Capitolinus and head northeast to find a breakable rock. Destroy it using a nearby crab's skill and get the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #23

Hydroculus is between the broken pillar (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the waypoint previously mentioned and head northwest to find a Hydroculus between the broken pillar.

Hydroculus #24

Near the local legend (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one Hydroculus above a pillar near the Cineas local legend.

Hydroculus #25

Hydroculus is on the stairs (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Domus Aurea Lower Level and head straight to find a Hyroculus on the stairway.

Hydroculus #26

Hydroculus is on the upper level of Domus Aurea (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Domus Aurea Upper Level and turn around to find the last Hydroculus in Genshin Impact's Sea of Bygone Eras.

