Genshin Impact Sea of Bygone Eras (east) Hydroculus locations

You can find up to 46 Hydroculus in the Sea of Bygone Eras, a new underwater area in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. It is important to mention that 20 of these are found on the west side of the map, while the remaining 26 are in the east. You can easily collect most Hydroculus in the east while exploring the map, but some are locked behind puzzles.
This article will guide you to the locations of all 26 Hydroculus on the eastern map of the Sea of Bygone Eras in Genshin Impact.
All 26 Sea of Bygone (east) Hydroculus locations in Genshin Impact
Hydroculus #1
You can find one Hydroculus between one of the broken pipes in Collegium Phonascorum.
Hydroculus #2
There's one Hydroculus near the eastern entrance of the Collegium Phonascorum. Complete the challenge to remove the seal and get the Hydroculus and a Luxurious Chest in the Sea of Bygone Eras.
Hydroculus #3
Head north from your previous location to find another Hydroculus at the top of the broken pipe.
Hydroculus #4
Head southwest from your previous location to find a Hydroculus on a flower near a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast.
Hydroculus #5
You can find one Hydroculus above the seagrass east of Collegium Phonascorum.
Hydroculus #6
Open the large pink clam near the teleport waypoint east of Alta Semita to find a Hydroculus.
Hydroculus #7
Swim upward in the south direction from your previous location to find a Hydroculus above a large yellow and orange flower.
Hydroculus #8
You can find one Hydroculus inside the third pipe near the waterway in Alta Semita.
Hydroculus #9
After collecting the Hydroculus from the pipe, swim toward the bottom of the sea slightly west of your previous location to find a breakable rock. Break it and collect the Hydroculus.
Hydroculus #10
Swim upward in the northwest direction from your previous spot to find one Hydroculus above a rock.
Hydroculus #11
You can find one Hydroculus on top of a pillar near the northern teleport waypoint in Alta Semita.
Hydroculus #12
From your previous location, swim upward in the southeast direction to find another Hydroculus at the top of a pillar.
Hydroculus #13
Swim upward in the east direction to find a Hydroculus above a floating rock.
Hydroculus #14
After collecting the 13th Hydroculus, swim toward the bottom of the sea to find a Hydroculus between two Wonderchime Flowers.
Hydroculus #15
Teleport to the waypoint east of Alta Semita and head north to find a Hydroculus above a Washer Octopus puzzle.
Hydroculus #16
From your previous location, swim toward the bottom in the west direction to find a breakable rock and destroy it to collect the Hydroculus.
Hydroculus #17
Teleport to the waypoint near the entrance of Domus Aurea and go northwest to find a Hydroculus.
Hydroculus #18
Swim downward to find a large pink clam. Hit it once to open it and collect the Hydroculus.
Hydroculus #19
There's one Hydroculus inside a small gap behind the pipes above the Domus Aurea entrance.
Hydroculus #20
Teleport to the waypoint east of Alta Semita and head southeast to find a Hydroculus near a few Fontemer Aberrants.
Hydroculus #21
Swim toward the bottom of the sea from your previous location to find another Hydroculus near a large crab monster.
Hydroculus #22
Teleport to the waypoint south of Clivus Capitolinus and head northeast to find a breakable rock. Destroy it using a nearby crab's skill and get the Hydroculus.
Hydroculus #23
Return to the waypoint previously mentioned and head northwest to find a Hydroculus between the broken pillar.
Hydroculus #24
You can find one Hydroculus above a pillar near the Cineas local legend.
Hydroculus #25
Teleport to the waypoint in Domus Aurea Lower Level and head straight to find a Hyroculus on the stairway.
Hydroculus #26
Teleport to Domus Aurea Upper Level and turn around to find the last Hydroculus in Genshin Impact's Sea of Bygone Eras.
