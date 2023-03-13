Genshin Impact Shenhe materials guide: Qingxin locations and resources list

Qingxin is a Local Specialty from the region of Liyue region in Genshin Impact. They can be found all over the Land of Geo and are generally used as ascension materials for certain characters such as Ganyu and Shenhe, all of whom require a total of 168 Qingxin for max ascension. Additionally, the latter will be returning in a few days with her first rerun in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5.

Players can take this time to pre-farm Qingxin before her banner officially arrives. As such, there are three different ways to obtain this item:

Farm them in the wild

Buy them from NPCs

Gardening in the Serenitea Pot

This article will showcase all of the methods to obtain Qingxin along with the locations of all the spawns. It's highly recommended that you bring a character with a passive ability that reveals all regional items on the mini-map, such as Yanfei.

Qingxin farming locations for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Guyun Stone Forest

The first farming spot (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start off at the Guyun Stone Forest, which is located east of the main Liyue region. Each spawn point of the Local Specialty can be found on the smaller islands in the subarea.

The Chasm

The Chasm has the most spawns of this item (Image via HoYoverse)

The Chasm has the highest density of Qingxin flowers in Genshin Impact. As most of the spawn points are located on cliffs, it may take some time to obtain all of them. It's advised to bring along characters like Kazuha, Venti, and Xiao for faster exploration.

Luhua Pool

Qingxin location in the north of Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

A few spawns can be found north of Liyue Harbor. You can simply teleport to the Statue of the Seven to farm that area before moving on to the northwest of the Luhua Pool.

Jueyun Karst and Qingyun Peak

The second best spot to farm Qingxin (Image via HoYoverse)

As Qingxin spawns are spread all across Jueyun Karst and Qingyun Peak, farming the Local Specialty in this area will take some time as well. Most of them can be spotted on top of the rock pillars, so it's best to use the waypoints and the Statue of the Seven for traveling.

Wuhang Hill

Wuhang Hill is a good farming spot (Image via HoYoverse)

The northernmost area of Liyue is a good spot to farm Qingxin flowers in Genshin Impact. You can teleport to the Crimson Witch of Flames Domain and climb up the hill to start farming.

Mingyun Village

Qingxin locations in Mingyun Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingxin flowers can be found in the Mingyun Village and Yaoguang Shoal as well. Since all of them are located in higher locations, you can use the waypoints to get there and farm the flowers faster.

Qingxu Pool and Lingju Pass

Final farming location (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingxu Pool and Lingju Pass are the final farming spots on this list. After traveling to the nearest waypoint, glide over to their locations and collect them.

Other ways to obtain Qingxin in Genshin Impact

Fortunately, there are two more ways to obtain Qingxin in Genshin Impact. The first option is to buy them from NPCs, while the second is through gardening in the Serenitea Pot.

Purchase the material from NPCs

Herbalist Gui can be found in Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

Presently, there are only two NPCs that sell Qingxin in the game. The first one is Herbalist Gui who works at Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor. You can buy 10 Qingxin from him for 6000 Mora at a time, with his stock refreshing every three days.

Babak sells Qingxin in Port Ormos (Image via HoYoverse)

Another NPC that sells Qingxin is Babak who can be found in Port Ormos, Sumeru. He only sells five Qingxin flowers for 1000 Mora each, with his shop's inventory refreshing every three days as well.

Gardening

Growing Qingxin in Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

The final way to collect Qingxin flowers in Genshin Impact is by planting them in the Serenitea Pot. To grow them, you will need the Luxuriant Glebe field, which can be purchased from Tubby, and each spawn will take 70 hours to completely mature.

Poll : 0 votes