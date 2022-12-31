Genshin Impact version 3.3 Spiral Abyss reset has proven to be fairly challenging. Players have to face some of the strongest opponents in all three chambers of floor 12. As formidable as enemies from the abyss might seem, there are always teams that can help you beat them.

Genshin Impact 3.3 also saw reruns of Raiden Shogun and Ayato in the second half of the update. Players planning to get these characters might want to utilize them in their Spiral Abyss teams.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss strategy

Spiral Abyss 3.3 Floor 12 enemy lineup (Image via Twitter/@genshinmains)

The enemies in the first half of all three chambers of the Genshin Impact 3.3 abyss demand a strong DPS to counter formidable enemies. The second half requires AoE damage along with a healer and a Geo character to counter the Golden Wolflord.

The following section lists some of the best teams with Ayato and Raiden Shogun for Spiral Abyss 3.3.

Spiral Abyss 3.3 teams with Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato

1) Raiden Shogun, Childe, Xingqiu, Nahida: Hyperbloom team

Raiden Shogun hyperbloom team with Nahida (Image via HoyoLab)

One of the best Raiden teams in Genshin Impact is the Hyperbloom team, which works on Dendro reactions. Nahida creates Dendro seeds and Hydro characters such as Xingqiu and Childe create Bloom. Raiden's fast Electro application helps in Hyperbloom and deals strong reaction-based damage.

Raiden and Nahida trigger reactions with their high Elemental Mastery, while the Hydro DPS deals constant damage. This team is ideal for singular boss enemies and also for dealing AoE damage. It can be used against first-half enemies in Spiral Abyss 3.3.

2) Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingqiu, Bennett: National team

Raiden Shogun national team (Image via HoyoLab)

A great team for F2P players, the Raiden national team consists of arguably the best four-star characters in Genshin Impact, Xinagling, Xingqiu, and Bennett.

This quick rotation team has Raiden's Energy Recharge provide for Xingqui and Xiangling's high burst costs. Bennett buffs her strong Elemental Burst through his high ATK. The roster deals high burst damage useful for defeating enemies like the Perpetual Mechanical Array in the first half.

3) Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, Zhongli, Nahida: Hyperbloom team

A variation of Raiden Shogun hyperbloom team (Image via HoyoLab)

As a variation of the aforementioned Hyperbloom team, players might opt for a Geo character in the fourth slot along with an on-field Kokomi for the Hydro role. This team would be suitable for the second half as healers and Geo characters can be useful to counter the second and third chambers.

4) Ayato, Dendro Traveler, Kuki Shinobu, Kazuha: Hyperbloom team

Ayato hyperbloom team (Image via HoyoLab)

Ayato can also be an excellent option for Hydro's role in the game's hyperbloom teams. Other slots could include Dendro Traveler, Kuki Shinobu, and Kazuha. Players can opt for this team if they already have Raiden and Nahida as characters in another spiral abyss team. Their inclusion makes for a F2P-friendly version of the hyperbloom team

The team functions with Dendro Traveler creating bloom seeds with Ayato's Hydro, and Kuki Shinobu triggering Electro reactions for hyperbloom. Kazuha helps buff Elemental Mastery and hence, the overall damage. Kuki Shinobu also acts as a healer.

5) Ayato, Zhongli, Albedo, Kazuha

Ayato double Geo team (Image via HoyoLab)

As an unpopular team in Genshin Impact, Ayato double geo teams are unusually good. Players might prefer Albedo or Yun Jin depending on their availability. Being a four-star, Yun Jin is an F2P-friendly support. A shielder like Zhongli can be chosen for the third slot.

As a final teammate, players can choose Kazuha, who is an incredible support in Genshin Impact to group up their second-half enemies or replace him with a healer to sustain against the Rifthounds.

Spiral Abyss is considered to be one of the toughest Domains in Genshin Impact. Players who want to clear the abyss with all the stars will need to constantly have suitable builds for all their team characters.

Poll : 0 votes