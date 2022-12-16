Genshin Impact Test of Courage guide: Dango Milk's location and other alternatives

Genshin Impact 3.3 update has launched its flagship event called the Akitsu Kimodameshi. It includes a Test of Courage and another mini-game known as Akitsu Yuugei that is similar to Blasterball and various retro games from the 90s.

The Test of Courage has been divided into three rounds and the first involves finding the Dango Milk hidden somewhere in the Chinju Forest. Travelers will have to roam inside the quest zone with their partner to find it to pass the first round.

This article will guide players on how to find the Dango Milk's location in Genshin Impact's flagship event.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Guide to Dango Milk location in Test of Courage (Round I)

Genshin Impact 3.3 update's Akitsu Kimodameshi has a quest where travelers will participate in a Test of Courage organized by the Yashiro Commission. The event will be available in the game until January 2, 2023, and is filled with exciting prizes such as Primogems, a free event-exclusive weapon, Mora, and more.

Here are some of the pre-requisites that players must fulfill to participate in this flagship event:

Traveler must be Adventure Level 30 or above

Must have completed Archon Quest Chapter II: Act I "Ritou Escape Plan" section

(Optional) Must have completed Arataki Itto's story quest

Reach the Chinju Forest to progress further (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the quest has begun, you will reach the Chinju Forest after exchanging tons of dialogs with various familiar characters. There, you will be given the opportunity to choose a partner to participate in the Test of Courage. Here are the three characters for players to choose from:

Kaedehara Kazuha

Gorou

Kamisato Ayaka

Keep in mind that your choice only triggers different dialogs and does not affect the quest's progress. Once you have selected your desired partner, it is time to find the location of Dango Milk to pass the first round.

Take Path A to find Dango Milk or take a detour by choosing other paths (Image via HoYoverse)

The paths are marked with sign boards to guide players. Follow the road until you reach an intersection with three signs as shown in the picture above. You have the option to pick either of these three paths to check what is at the end.

Those who want to find Dango Milk in the event right away can take a left turn and follow path A. While following the signs marked on path A, you will be intercepted by Arataki Itto who will try to scare you. Continue to follow path A until you reach the spot with a box of Dango Milk in front of a scarecrow.

A box of Dango Milk at the end of Path A (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with Dango Milk to trigger a set of cutscenes and dialogs with your partner. The first round of Test of Courage ends here. However, Genshin Impact players can prolong the process by exploring other paths before going for Dango Milk.

Exploring other routes will take you to places that will trigger more spooky things and you will find a chest box at the end. Unfortunately, it does not reward anything valuable other than some cabbages and carrots. Once you complete the first round, you can proceed to enjoy the other mini-game called Akitsu Yuugei in Genshin Impact.

